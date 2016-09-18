Remember de smart fly

Everybody in de world think ee smarter than de other person. Dem boys know a set who think that dem so smart that dem does walk in groups. If one of dem see a friend he does call de man and start up a conversation. De next thing you know is that de man buying drinks fuh him and all he friends.

If one day de man see this friend before de friend see him, de fuss thing de friend gun do is to attack and call pun de man to buy a drink again. This friend never buy. When de man stop buying that is de end of de friendship.

That is how dem boys think about Anil Chat 3. He did get rich before he tun a Minister. He think he smart and that he can always mek a dollar from everybody.

He see Dr Nutten and think this is a great opportunity to teach de doctor a lesson and earn an easy $50,000 so he goes to Dr Nutten clinic.

Chat 3: “I have lost my sense of taste.”

Dr Nutten: “Nurse, bring medicine from bottle number 22 and put three drops in this patient’s mouth.”

Chat 3r: “Ugh… this is kerosene!”

Jamaican: “Congratulations, your sense of taste is restored. Give me $10,000.”

Chat 3 get vex because he don’t like spend money. And besides Dr Nutten smart him so easy. He decide that he got to get back he money, and even extra. So he go back after a few days to try to recover his money.

Chat 3: “I have lost my memory. I cannot remember anything.”

Dr Nutten: “Nurse, bring medicine from bottle number 22 and put three drops in this patient’s mouth.”

Chat 3: “No way! That is kerosene. You gave it to me last time for restoring my taste.”

Dr Nutten: “Congratulations. You got your memory back. Give me $10,000.”

Chat 3 get really vex. He decide to get back de money ee pay Dr Nutten plus de extra. He comes back a week later, walking with a white cane.

Chat 3: “My eyesight has become very weak.”

Dr Nutten: “Well, I don’t have any medicine for that, so take this $1,000.” (hands him a note)

Chat 3: (staring at the note) “But this is $50. Not $1,000.”

Dr Nutten: “Congratulations, your eyesight is restored. Let me have it back and give me $50,000.”

He end up like de smart fly. It end up under de cow tail,

Talk half and don’t try to smart nobody.