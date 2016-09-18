NPG Packaging & Plastic INC/UCCA T20

The second round of the NPG Packaging and Plastic Inc T20 cricket competition in the Upper Corentyne/Black Bush area last Sunday was severely affected by rain with only one match being completed.

In the game which was played at the No43 Ground – No. 48 Challengers defeating No. 43 Scorpion by 53 runs. No.48 batted first and scored 164 runs for 6 off their allotment of overs with Satrohan Singh 48, Balram Samaroo 47 and Balram Persaud 29 being the top scorers.

Bowling for No. 43 Scorpion Bhojpaul Deen took 2 wickets. In reply, No. 43 Scorpion were bowled out for 111 runs off 18.2 overs. Marv Harvey 30, Tej Toolsie 16 and Deen 13 were the top scorers.

Bowling for No.48 Challengers, Munesh Lalu, Satrohan Singh, Balram Samaroo and J. Baijnauth picked up two wickets each.

Action is set for today with 15 matches as follows:

In games set to start at 10:00AM – NO. 48 Challengers will be at home to Yakusari Horizon; Yakusari Caribs will play host to No. 43 Joppa Warriors At Yakusari; No. 69 Red Rose take on C.W.C Bomb Squad at the No. 69 ground; C.W.C Sports Club and No.70 ‘A’ meet at C.W.C; No. 69 Vikings play No. 73 Young Warriors at No. 69; Scottsburg United verses C.W.C All Family at Scottsburg and Corriverton play No. 71 at No. 73.

In the games fixed for 14:30 hrs Scottsburg United and No.71 will play at Scottsburg; Corriverton verses C.W.C All Family at No. 73; C.W.C Sports Club tangle with No. 73 Young Warriors at C.W.C; No. 69 Vikings collide with No. 70 ‘A’ At No. 69; No.69 Red Rose venue will play No. 70 M.Y.O at No. 69 ground; the No 48 ground will be the venue for the game between No. 48 Challengers and No. 43 Joppa Warriors; No. 48 Yakusari Caribs will play Yakusari Horizon at Yakusari, while the final game will be between No. 43 Scorpion and No. 59 Sports Club at No. 43 ground. (Samuel Whyte)