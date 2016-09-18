GCB Jaguars 3-day League …Day two washed out at Tuschen hurts W/Dem

Moore wants more than 3 points today

By Sean Devers

Thunderous overnight rain left the Northern Boundary at the Tuschen ground on the East Bank of

Essequibo water logged yesterday forcing the Umpires call off play for the second consecutive day without a ball being bowled in the GCB Jaguars three-day Franchise cricket League between West Demerara and Upper Corentyne.

Unless today produces the most dramatic day ever in local cricket, both are assured of three points for the predictable draw, but West Demerara’s Coach Julian Moore wants more.

The sun was out by Lunch and the ground staff is confident that if it did not rain yesterday afternoon or last night into this morning, play could start at 09:30hrs today.

Moore said his team was very disappointed that two entire days have been lost due to unpredictable weather at a venue hosting only its second ‘big’ game after tournament leaders and 50-over Champions, Lower Corentyne beat Essequibo there in the opening stanza.

“We are presently second on the points table and were really looking to continue stacking up our points. So yes, we are very disappointed not to have any play here so far. But there is little we can do about the weather,” said Moore, a former Berbice and Guyana youth team batsman.

West Demerara rebounded from defeat against East Coast to rattle up a win against East Bank at Everest. They then enjoyed an emphatic two-day win against West Berbice, skittled out for 34 before Raymon Reifer’s century finished off the job.

With 42 points coming into this round, Moore said that with three rounds to play after today and with little predictability in the weather pattern, West Demerara were eager for every point available to vie for the inaugural title.

“While many would think that starting a three-day match on the last day with a result almost impossible is meaningless. Tomorrow (today) is very important for us. We are keeping our fingers crossed that there is no rain tonight (last night) and we could get both batting and bowling points today,” Moore disclosed.

While there are no points for first innings lead, a team can get a maximum of five batting points for making 450 runs in their first 110 overs of the first innings with a point rewarded for each increment of 50 runs scored after 200.

A maximum of three bowling points are awarded, with a point being earned for 3-5 wickets, one more for 6-8 wickets and another for 9-10 wickets in 110 overs of the first innings. Every wicket taken by a fast bowler earns the team .1 of a point.

The West Demerara team includes First-Class left-arm Bajan all-rounder Reifer, fast bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd, U-19 off-spinner Richie Looknauth and Guyana U-19 Captain Travis Persaud.

Persaud should be under investigation for alleged poor conduct during this year’s under-19 tournament in St Vincent.

Manager David Black has already submitted his report and a debriefing held. If Persaud is found guilty of misconduct, he could miss West Demerara’s remaining matches in the League which would be a major loss for the team since he is one of their best batsmen.

Upper Corentyne sits at bottom of the points table and are no longer in the title race.