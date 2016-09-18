Floodlights vs Wakenam Hardball T-20 postponed to next Friday night

Latest update September 18th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Floodlights vs Wakenam Saturday Night Hardball T-20 match fixed for the DCC ground last night has been postponed to next Friday night @ 7:00pm.
Christopher Barnwell and Travis Dowlin are to make their debut for Floodlights. “G-Square Cavaliers” from Wakenam will tackle city team “Floodlights” in a feature hardball 20/20 cricket match at the Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown venue admission is free, with musical entertainment on the ground.
G-Square Cavaliers Team: Heera Sukhram – capt., Chandrika Ragnauth, Jagarnauth Manbode- wicketkeeper, Kamal Khan, Satnarine Sahadeo, Bheesham Bhagpattie, Lokram Narine, Ghansham Samwaru, Mahendra Dindial, Tulsie Sahadeo, Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon, Tamesh Persaud, Tameshwar Persaud
Floodlights Squad: Ricky Deonarain- capt, Reyaz Hussein, Khalid Baksh, Anil Beharry, Dharam Persaud, Rakesh Arjune, Patrick Khan, Travis Dowlin, Surendra Nauth, Lloyd Rooplall, Christopher Barnwell, Lalta Gainda, Yusuf Unos, Romeo Deonarain.
This match is sponsored by Tulsie Sahadeo, proprietor of Factory Price on King Street, Georgetown.
Sep 18, 2016LONDON (Reuters) Manchester City maintained their imperious start to the season with a fifth straight victory on Saturday as Bournemouth were swept aside 4-0 to become the latest victims of Pep...
Sep 18, 2016
Sep 18, 2016
Sep 18, 2016
Sep 18, 2016
Sep 18, 2016
Sep 18, 2016
Living in Guyana is not for the decent minded. Having to bear up with the relentless hypocrisy, immorality and depravity... more
The decision of the government to establish a tribunal to investigate whether the Chairman of the Public Service Commission,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few weeks, a trans-Atlantic war of words has been going on between the US Treasury... more
I was amazed at how easy it was for a group of people to bamboozle a government. In fact, the conditions were such that... more