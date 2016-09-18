Floodlights vs Wakenam Hardball T-20 postponed to next Friday night

The Floodlights vs Wakenam Saturday Night Hardball T-20 match fixed for the DCC ground last night has been postponed to next Friday night @ 7:00pm.

Christopher Barnwell and Travis Dowlin are to make their debut for Floodlights. “G-Square Cavaliers” from Wakenam will tackle city team “Floodlights” in a feature hardball 20/20 cricket match at the Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown venue admission is free, with musical entertainment on the ground.

G-Square Cavaliers Team: Heera Sukhram – capt., Chandrika Ragnauth, Jagarnauth Manbode- wicketkeeper, Kamal Khan, Satnarine Sahadeo, Bheesham Bhagpattie, Lokram Narine, Ghansham Samwaru, Mahendra Dindial, Tulsie Sahadeo, Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon, Tamesh Persaud, Tameshwar Persaud

Floodlights Squad: Ricky Deonarain- capt, Reyaz Hussein, Khalid Baksh, Anil Beharry, Dharam Persaud, Rakesh Arjune, Patrick Khan, Travis Dowlin, Surendra Nauth, Lloyd Rooplall, Christopher Barnwell, Lalta Gainda, Yusuf Unos, Romeo Deonarain.

This match is sponsored by Tulsie Sahadeo, proprietor of Factory Price on King Street, Georgetown.