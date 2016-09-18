ECD in control against West Berbice at Enterprise

East Coast Demerara (ECD) put themselves in a formidable position for an outright victory against West Berbice when the Guyana Cricket Board Jaguars three-day league continued yesterday at Enterprise.

Batting a second time, West Berbice were nine without loss at stumps on the second and penultimate day, needing another 177 to make East Coast bat again with Avishkar Sewkarran on four and Leon Andrews on three.

The start of play was delayed due to seepage on the bowlers’ run-up which prompted an early lunch, and when play was called at 11:55hrs, ECD resumed on 294-6 with Amir Khan on 39 and Vivian Albert on three. Khan was then run out for 44 with five fours while Albert was lbw to Collis Butts for 21, leaving the score on 326-8. Off-spinner Andrew Dutchin wrapped up the innings with the wickets of Paul Wintz (11) and Jermaine Martin (00) as ECD were bowled out for 346; Steven Sankar remained unbeaten on 17. Butts finished with 6-98 and Dutchin 2-72.

Pacer Jermaine Martin provided ECD with the breakthrough by having Sewkarran caught for seven before left arm spinner Chanderpaul Hemraj removed Brentnol Woolford (14) and Arthley Bailey (10) to leave the visitors on 62-3.

Opener Leon Andrews slowly got into his stride and dumped Albert for a four and a six but the bowler had his revenge by having him caught at short mid-wicket for 30. However, Sherwin McPherson and Andrew Dutchin added 50 for the fifth-wicket with level-headed batting on a decent pitch. McPherson played aggressively hitting two fours and three sixes before he was taken off Kamesh Yadram for 39.

Pacer Paul Wintz, bowled impressively in his second spell – he had Dutchin (19) and Quacy McPherson (00) both lbw before disturbing the stumps of Kevin Jawahir (14) and Butts (00). Hemraj then had Brandon Bess caught at the wicket for four as West Berbice were bowled out in the final session for 160; Keyron Fraser remained unbeaten on 14 as Wintz finished with 4-24 and Hemraj 2-22; there was one each for Martin, Albert and Yadram.

Play is expected to start at 09:00hrs today the final day.