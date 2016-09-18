David Blacks says GCB should talk about Travis Persaud’s issue

By Sean Devers

Guyana Under-19 team which participated in this year’s Regional Three-day and 50-over competitions in St Vincent rebounded from a poor three-day format to beat the Windwards in the one-day final almost a month ago to retain their title.

But there has been some disturbing news coming out of St Vincent concerning the behavior of their talented but temperamental Captain Travis Persaud which occurred on the day of the final.

It is alleged that Persaud, who hails from Canal, West Demerara and represents the West Demerara Franchise in the GCB Jaguars 3-day Franchise League, acted in a disrespectful and disorderly manner.

According to a source close to the team in St Vincent, Persaud injured his hand which had to be put in cast. Determined to play in the finals, he removed the cast against the wishes of Management and when he was not declared in the final eleven, behaved in a disrespectful and embarrassing conduct to the Management and teammates.

Persaud left the camp in the company of his mother and was not present for the game or the Presentation ceremony which followed the final.

If these allegations are true then an investigation should have been conducted and Persaud should be given a fair opportunity to defend himself. If found guilty he should be punished accordingly and the results of the investigation made public since Persaud is a Sporting Ambassador for Guyana.

When contacted, Manager of the team David Blacks told Kaieteur News that he had already submitted his report on the matter and that a debriefing session was held.

“The Cricket Board (GCB) should talk about that. I have nothing to say, since I left St Vincent I said I am not talking to the Media and even if I am summoned to a press conference by the Board I don’t think I will go because they have my report already,” Blacks said.

Under Major General (rt) Norman McLean (1980-1991) and for the mayor part of the presidency of Chetram Singh (1991-2011) the GCB was a stable entity but when Drubahadur took over from Fizul Bacchus, who was named Acting President following the resignation of Ramsey Ali in February 2012, controversy has been the order of the day.

Ali had been elected to the post in a contentious election in July 2011, and quit after police and court officials raided his home and the homes of other board officials.

Those raids were part of the ongoing conflict between the GCB and then PPP Government, which began when the Government dissolved the board due to the dispute over the 2011 elections.

Even under a new Government the GCB continues miss opportunities to demonstrate that they are an honest and transparent entity with the better good of cricket being their main objective.

The Travis Persaud issue shows once again that, like the WICB, they don’t care what the public think once can do what they like, when they like, to who they like and no one dares criticize them.