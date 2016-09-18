Cuba, the only Olympic medalist to play at the National Sports Hall, May 1977

Latest update September 18th, 2016 12:55 AM
Statistician Charwayne Walker recollects today that the only time an Olympic medal winning country graced the floors of the National Sports Hall was May 1977 when the 1972 Olympic Bronze Medalist Cuba National
Team trounced Guyana three nil.
The Cuban star players were Luis Calderon, Angel Padron, Alfred Fenti Spencer and Florian Ferrer. The Guyanese hero of the series was Raven’s Aubrey Chalmers, who finished the three match series with an aggregate of 55 points averaging 18.3 points per game. His 31 points in Game Two was the highest score of the series. Chalmers received admirable support from skipper Mike Brusche, Orin Cumberbatch, Compton Hinds and the Fitzalbert brothers Melroy and Merton. Eon ‘Watusti’ Andrews was in his debut series.
Game one
Venue: National Sports Hall
Result: Cuba won 72 to 43. Olympic star Luis Calderon top scored with a game high 22 pts, Angel Padron 14 pts, Alfredo Fenti Spencer 10 pts. Aubrey Chalmers top scored for Guyana with 14 pts, Orin Cumberbatch 13 pts.
Game Two
Venue: National Sports Hall
Result: Cuba won thriller 74 to 72. Luis Calderon 21 pts, Angel Padron 18 pts, Alfredo Spencer 14 pts. Aubrey Chalmers had a game high and career high 31 pts, skipper Mike Brusche 18 pts, Orin Cumberbatch 15 pts.
Cuba vs Guyana B Team
Venue: National Sports Hall
Result: Cuba won 88 to 43. Luis Calderon 26 pts, Angel Padron 23 pts. For Guyana B Team: George Sharples 11 pts, Melroy Fitzalbert 10 pts, James Devonish 9 pts, Eon Andrew 9 pts and 7 rebounds.
Game Three: Cuba vs Guyana A Team
Venue: National Sports Hall
Result: Cuba won 58 to 54. Florian Ferrar 9 pts, Alfredo Spencer 9 pts, Luis Calderon 8 pts. Skipper Mike Brusche, Merton Fitzalbert top scored for Guyana with 12 pts each, while Aubrey Chalmers supported the duo with 10 pts.
Please note that Guyana featured an A Team and B Team for that historic series. The series was dubbed the friendship tour and the Cubans also walked with their Olympic Volley Ball Team which played unbeaten against the Guyana National Volley Ball Team.
The Guyana A Team vs Cuba:
Mike Brusche –Captain
Orin Cumberbatch
Aubrey Chalmers
Phillip Daniels
Brian Gonsalves
Neil Williamson
Merton Fitzalbert
Compton Hinds
Keith Hinds
Hewley Harry
Keith Alexander
Guyana B Team vs Cuba 1977
Melroy Fitzalbert –Captain
Eldrich Watson
Leon Somerset
Eon Andrews
Brentnol Carmichael
George Sharples
Trevor Paul
James Devonish
Pelham Vigilance
Michael Lgte
Shannon Patterson
Hewley Henry- Coach
Sep 18, 2016LONDON (Reuters) Manchester City maintained their imperious start to the season with a fifth straight victory on Saturday as Bournemouth were swept aside 4-0 to become the latest victims of Pep...
Sep 18, 2016
Sep 18, 2016
Sep 18, 2016
Sep 18, 2016
Sep 18, 2016
Sep 18, 2016
Living in Guyana is not for the decent minded. Having to bear up with the relentless hypocrisy, immorality and depravity... more
The decision of the government to establish a tribunal to investigate whether the Chairman of the Public Service Commission,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few weeks, a trans-Atlantic war of words has been going on between the US Treasury... more
I was amazed at how easy it was for a group of people to bamboozle a government. In fact, the conditions were such that... more