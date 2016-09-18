Construction worker falls to death after stepping on power wire

A Sophia resident died after falling from a metal scaffold that he was using to erect a sign at Fresh

Co. Lot 1B Public Road, Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD). He reportedly cameinto contact with a live electric wire.

Dead is Marrion Matthew Adams, 31, of Lot 75 Block E, South Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The incident occurred at around 10:15hrs, yesterday.

Kaieteur News understands that it was Adams’s first day on the job.

He was reportedly placing a sign atop of the three-storey building, reportedly owned by “some Chinese people”, when his feet came into contact with a high voltage wire.

This resulted in him falling onto a concrete sidewalk at the southern end of the building.

He was picked up in an unconscious state minutes after and taken to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital, just next door to the building.

He succumbed while receiving treatment.

Adams sustained burns to his left leg. A part of the now dead man’s pants was reportedly burnt. He also suffered lacerations to his forehead, legs and hands.

An eyewitness told Kaieteur News that the worker was seen attaching a sign to the southern side of the building. The eyewitness said that she and several persons were at Kingdom Dominion Ministries, situated just behind the building, when they heard a loud noise.

The woman recalled that when they rushed out, Adams was lying motionless in a pool of blood. From all indication, the woman said, it appeared as though the man had been shocked since there were burns to his clothing.

She also told this newspaper, that the owner of the building made no efforts to assist in transporting the injured man to the hospital. According to the eyewitness, the man was left lying in a pool of blood for close to 15 minutes.

“Them Chinese men just run out side and look at the man and run inside back. Is de pastor and the man co-workers had to carry he to the hospital. Them Chinese people them come back outside with water and wash down the blood,” she recounted.

Family members arrived at the scene about an hour after the incident and identified the body of deceased. His brother, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said that it was his sibling’s first day on the job. The man who was seen speaking with the contractor questioned as to why his brother was allowed to do works on the building without power being disconnected from electric cables.

“All this could have been avoided if they did do that. They don’t care about people life. Look how he young,” another relative cried.

Residents in the area disclosed that several young men who were employed to work on the building have been injured on site. However, this was not confirmed, since the contractor declined to speak with the media.

Police investigations are ongoing.