Colleague shoots MMC driver dead

…alleges harassment of relative

A 36-year-old man, employed by MMC Security Service as a driver, was shot dead early yesterday by his colleague who accused him of making derogatory remarks about a female relative who is also employed with the company.

The dead man has been identified as Herbert Verwayne, a father of five, of Lot 710 Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

Verwayne was shot to the neck and died while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The incident occurred shortly after 07:00 hrs at the security firm’s head office at Happy Acres, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The suspect, who has been identified as 24-year-old Kevin Stephen, of Middle Road, La Penitence was arrested at the scene.

The police in a release said that investigation so far revealed that the father of five was in the company of several employees when the suspect armed with a shotgun, approached him and accused him of making ill remarks about a female relative.

During the confrontation, the suspect shot Verwayne to the neck—at close range. A bullet grazed another employee on his left hand. This second employee was treated at the GPHC and sent away

Yesterday, the dead man’s mother, Eslyn Verwayne, said that she was at home when she received a call that her son had been shot.

“When I come to the hospital, the doctor said that they tried to save him but because he was shot at close range, it was difficult,” the woman said.

He stated that she was informed that her son and a co-worker had some problem at the workplace during which he was shot dead.

“Two nights ago, he wanted to leave the job because of some problem. He was going to give them the uniform back but he eventually went to work,” the woman said, adding that her son had only been working at the security firm for a little over a month.

According to the older Verwayne, she was informed by one of her son’s colleague that he was gaffing with other workers when the suspect walked up to him and accused him of saying something to one of his relatives.

“They said that he put a bullet in his gun and when he pointed it at my son, my son surrendered but he still shot he. He (suspect) went there to kill my son because he could have shot him in his foot or anywhere else,” the devastated woman said.

While the 36-year-old man’s relatives are unaware of any issues he had with any female at his workplace, they were informed that he and the suspect’s relative had “some high talk” that subsequently led to the shooting.

At the hospital yesterday, the dead man’s mother was in tears as she shouted, “My son never thief. He drives his bus and collects passengers and then parked it at the workplace. After he done work, he would make another trip.”

Investigations are ongoing.