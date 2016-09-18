Bandits rob phone company

Latest update September 18th, 2016 12:55 AM

…escape with supermarket’s payroll in separate attacks
Armed bandits on Friday carried out two separate attacks on a phone company on Sheriff Street, Georgetown and snatched the Survival Supermarket’s payroll from a female staff at a traffic light on the Street.

It is unclear if the two attacks which occurred shortly after 16:00 hrs and again at 17:05 hrs were carried out by the same bandits.
When this newspaper visited both business places yesterday, staffers claimed that they were unaware of what had transpired.
However, this newspaper learnt that the phone company which is a dealer store of Digicel was just about to close around 16:00 hrs when three men armed with guns stormed the entity and demanded that the employees handed over the day’s sale.
Once this was done, the bandits stole high end phones, sim and phone cards along with other electronic devices before escaping in a waiting car.
The ordeal was captured on surveillance cameras.
Around 17:00 hrs on Friday a female employee attached to Survival Supermarket was attacked and robbed while in a taxi at a traffic light on Sheriff Street, Georgetown.
According to information received, two men snatched the company’s payroll after tracing the woman from a city bank.
The woman was at the time returning to the company. One of the men reportedly gun-butted her and demanded that she hand over the money before escaping.
Investigations are ongoing in both matters.

