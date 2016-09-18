Latest update September 18th, 2016 12:55 AM

All set for KMTC Post emancipation horserace meet today

Sep 18, 2016 Sports 0

The horses have all been engaged in good gallops; the jockeys have prepared thoroughly and the track is in immaculate condition. It’s now time for action as the Kennard Memorial Turf Club stages its Grand Post Emancipation Horserace meet today at their Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice racetrack.
Over 70 of the country’s top horses will be vying for top places and a chunk of the $6M in prize monies, trophies and other winnings at stake.
Eight races are listed on the day. The main attraction is the ‘A Class’ event for $1M and trophy over 7furlongs. Turfites could expect scorching action as a lineup of top thoroughbreds will be in action.
Among the top class field entered are Princess She Not, Score’s Even, Jack In M Style, CP Got Even, Just Call Me Boss, Spit Fire, Golden Blue Echo, Lady Budapest, Light UP Canada, Climate Change and Red and Lovely.
The D3 maiden and E and Lower race which is also over 7 furlongs for a winning money of $600,000 and trophy will see the likes of Release the Beast, Goodwill Boy, Right to Rule and California Strike among others.
Campador, Cat Messiah, Got to Go, Big Man Boss, and Captain Crook among others have been lined up in the G1 and lower race for the $280,000 first prize and trophy over 7 furlongs.
Cat Messiah, Miss Lova Lova, Appealing Harvest, It’s My Turn and Rosetta leads the entries among those slated to run in the H and Lower over 6 furlongs event for a winner’s take of $240,000 and trophy.
The race for 2 years old Guyana horses will see the likes of Who Shock the Sheriff, The Rocket, Supreme Cat, Perfect Record and Royal Jet in contention for a first prize of $200,000 and trophy over 5 furlongs.
Jockeys and their mounts will also contest several other races including the, J1 and lower event over 6 furlongs and two L class races- one for winners and the other for non-winners all over 5 furlongs.
Top individual performers including best jockey, stable and trainer will be presented with special prizes compliments of Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Bourda Market and the organisers. Race time is 12:30 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)

