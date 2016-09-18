Latest update September 18th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

All Saints, Edinburgh register victories

Sep 18, 2016 Sports 0

All Saints and Edinburgh recorded victories when the Department of Sport, National Sports Commission AL Sport and Tour Promotions “Hit It For 50” Primary Schools Windball Cricket continued recently at the Welfare Centre Ground East Canje, Berbice.
Playing in the New Amsterdam zone, All Saints defeated Edinburgh by 41 runs in the male category. Batting first, All Saints managed 64-1 with Nicqual Samuels scoring 20 and Ronald Mc Lennon 10. Edinburgh replied with 23-2. Samuel Eastman made 15.
Debutant New Amsterdam Primary lost their opening game to Saint Aloysius. Saint Aloysius batted first and got to 41-2; Richard Bruce made 18. New Amsterdam Primary were restricted to 32 without loss in reply.
In the female segment, Edinburgh beat All Saints by 12 runs. Edinburgh took first strike and scored 43 without loss; Latisha Nagaswar struck 23 and Tracy Caesar 10. All Saints were limited to 31-1 in response; Ashanti Leitch scored 22.
In the Canje zone, Sheet Anchor went down to St. Patrick’s by nine wickets. Sheet Anchor batted first and got to 20-1. St Patrick’s (Rose Hall Estate) reached their target just losing one wicket ending on 21-1.
In the male division, Sheet Anchor defeated St. Patrick’s by 10 wickets. Batting first, St Patrick’s made 18-4. Delon Hendore grabbed two wickets for Sheet Anchor who replied with 20 without loss; Joshua Samuels made 10.
Meanwhile, play will continue during the month in Upper, Central & Lower Corentyne, Region five, four and three.

More in this category

Sports

Guendogan shines as Man City juggernaut rolls on

Guendogan shines as Man City juggernaut rolls on

Sep 18, 2016

LONDON (Reuters) Manchester City maintained their imperious start to the season with a fifth straight victory on Saturday as Bournemouth were swept aside 4-0 to become the latest victims of Pep...
Read More
Rosberg storms to pole in Singapore

Rosberg storms to pole in Singapore

Sep 18, 2016

David Blacks says GCB should talk about Travis Persaud’s issue

David Blacks says GCB should talk about Travis...

Sep 18, 2016

GCB Jaguars 3-day League …Day two washed out at Tuschen hurts W/Dem

GCB Jaguars 3-day League …Day two washed...

Sep 18, 2016

Floodlights vs Wakenam Hardball T-20 postponed to next Friday night

Floodlights vs Wakenam Hardball T-20 postponed to...

Sep 18, 2016

NPG Packaging & Plastic INC/UCCA T20

NPG Packaging & Plastic INC/UCCA T20

Sep 18, 2016

Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA U-19…Aeron Jamaludeen captures 5-wicket haul for Scottsburg United

Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA U-19…Aeron...

Sep 18, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • What is the government up to?

    The decision of the government to establish a tribunal to investigate whether the Chairman of the Public Service Commission,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch