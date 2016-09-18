All Saints, Edinburgh register victories

All Saints and Edinburgh recorded victories when the Department of Sport, National Sports Commission AL Sport and Tour Promotions “Hit It For 50” Primary Schools Windball Cricket continued recently at the Welfare Centre Ground East Canje, Berbice.

Playing in the New Amsterdam zone, All Saints defeated Edinburgh by 41 runs in the male category. Batting first, All Saints managed 64-1 with Nicqual Samuels scoring 20 and Ronald Mc Lennon 10. Edinburgh replied with 23-2. Samuel Eastman made 15.

Debutant New Amsterdam Primary lost their opening game to Saint Aloysius. Saint Aloysius batted first and got to 41-2; Richard Bruce made 18. New Amsterdam Primary were restricted to 32 without loss in reply.

In the female segment, Edinburgh beat All Saints by 12 runs. Edinburgh took first strike and scored 43 without loss; Latisha Nagaswar struck 23 and Tracy Caesar 10. All Saints were limited to 31-1 in response; Ashanti Leitch scored 22.

In the Canje zone, Sheet Anchor went down to St. Patrick’s by nine wickets. Sheet Anchor batted first and got to 20-1. St Patrick’s (Rose Hall Estate) reached their target just losing one wicket ending on 21-1.

In the male division, Sheet Anchor defeated St. Patrick’s by 10 wickets. Batting first, St Patrick’s made 18-4. Delon Hendore grabbed two wickets for Sheet Anchor who replied with 20 without loss; Joshua Samuels made 10.

Meanwhile, play will continue during the month in Upper, Central & Lower Corentyne, Region five, four and three.