Wolf’s Challenge Cup continues on tomorrow

The Wolf’s Challenge Softball Cup is set to continue tomorrow at the Malteenoes Sports Club. On pitch one, HS Masters will face Fisherman at 10:00hrs and Mike’s Wellman will play Parika Defenders at 13:00hrs. On pitch two, Albion will take on Savage at 10:00hrs and Tropical Springs will battle Savage at 13:00hrs.