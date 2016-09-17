Wolf’s Challenge Cup continues on tomorrow

Latest update September 17th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Wolf’s Challenge Softball Cup is set to continue tomorrow at the Malteenoes Sports Club. On pitch one, HS Masters will face Fisherman at 10:00hrs and Mike’s Wellman will play Parika Defenders at 13:00hrs. On pitch two, Albion will take on Savage at 10:00hrs and Tropical Springs will battle Savage at 13:00hrs.
Sep 17, 2016By Franklin Wilson Competing in their first practice match of their 10-day Training Camp in Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 Scoca Warriors edged Guyana’s #2 Club side Alpha United 2-1 at...
