Wolf’s Challenge Cup continues on tomorrow

Sep 17, 2016

The Wolf’s Challenge Softball Cup is set to continue tomorrow at the Malteenoes Sports Club. On pitch one, HS Masters will face Fisherman at 10:00hrs and Mike’s Wellman will play Parika Defenders at 13:00hrs. On pitch two, Albion will take on Savage at 10:00hrs and Tropical Springs will battle Savage at 13:00hrs.

