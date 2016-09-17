Warriors take out Jammers 40-34

The New Amsterdam Warriors Basketball club continued their winning ways when they defeated the Rose Hall Town Jammers Basket Club with a come from behind 40-34 win when play continued in the A. Ally and Sons First division Basketball competition for teams in Berbice with one game.

In the game played last Sunday at the Rose Hall Town Basketball Court, Warriors playing in unfamiliar surroundings, took some time to settle. The game, which was a top of the table encounter, saw the Jammers dominating play early to end the first stanza with the score at 10-2. During the second period Warriors began to settle in as they scored nine points to the Jammers eight as the first half ended 18-11in the host favour.

With an entire half completed the Warriors had acclimatized themselves enough and came out to war in the third quarter as they scored 15 points to the Jammers 11 to end that segment two points down at 29-27.

The Warriors showed true fighting spirit as they battled in the last quarter to take the lead for the first time by scoring 13 points to their opponents 5 for the final score of 40-34.

Quesi Mickle with 13 points and Shamar France 10 were again the leading scorers for the New Amsterdam Warriors. For the Rose Hall Town Jammers, Michael King with 8 and Kedon Emanuel 6 were the top scorers.

The competition is expected to continue tomorrow with New Amsterdam Warriors playing Ithaca Hardliners at the New Amsterdam Basketball Court. Tip-off is 16:00 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)