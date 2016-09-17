Latest update September 17th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Warriors take out Jammers 40-34

Sep 17, 2016 Sports 0

The New Amsterdam Warriors Basketball club continued their winning ways when they defeated the Rose Hall Town Jammers Basket Club with a come from behind 40-34 win when play continued in the A. Ally and Sons First division Basketball competition for teams in Berbice with one game.
In the game played last Sunday at the Rose Hall Town Basketball Court, Warriors playing in unfamiliar surroundings, took some time to settle. The game, which was a top of the table encounter, saw the Jammers dominating play early to end the first stanza with the score at 10-2. During the second period Warriors began to settle in as they scored nine points to the Jammers eight as the first half ended 18-11in the host favour.
With an entire half completed the Warriors had acclimatized themselves enough and came out to war in the third quarter as they scored 15 points to the Jammers 11 to end that segment two points down at 29-27.
The Warriors showed true fighting spirit as they battled in the last quarter to take the lead for the first time by scoring 13 points to their opponents 5 for the final score of 40-34.
Quesi Mickle with 13 points and Shamar France 10 were again the leading scorers for the New Amsterdam Warriors. For the Rose Hall Town Jammers, Michael King with 8 and Kedon Emanuel 6 were the top scorers.
The competition is expected to continue tomorrow with New Amsterdam Warriors playing Ithaca Hardliners at the New Amsterdam Basketball Court. Tip-off is 16:00 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

Soca Warriors U-20s edge Alpha United

Soca Warriors U-20s edge Alpha United

Sep 17, 2016

By Franklin Wilson Competing in their first practice match of their 10-day Training Camp in Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 Scoca Warriors edged Guyana’s #2 Club side Alpha United 2-1 at...
Read More
Toby Radford returns as West Indies batting coach

Toby Radford returns as West Indies batting coach

Sep 17, 2016

GAPF Raw Nationals set for tomorrow …

GAPF Raw Nationals set for tomorrow …

Sep 17, 2016

Holder reprimanded, will retain captaincy-report

Holder reprimanded, will retain captaincy-report

Sep 17, 2016

GFC unveil new first-team Head Coach, Brazilian Fabiano Agripino

GFC unveil new first-team Head Coach, Brazilian...

Sep 17, 2016

Former Windies pacer questions the timing of Simmons’ sacking

Former Windies pacer questions the timing of...

Sep 17, 2016

Bush Lot United SC and Bush Lot Rising Stars Annual Cricket Academy ends

Bush Lot United SC and Bush Lot Rising Stars...

Sep 17, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch