Toby Radford returns as West Indies batting coach

ESPNcricinfo – Former Middlesex and Sussex batsman Toby Radford has been hired by

the WICB as the batting coach for the UAE tour. Radford will join the West Indies squad, which has already reached the UAE, where they will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and three Test matches against Pakistan from September 23.

“He has been contracted just for this series,” WICB CEO Michael Muirhead said. “He knows the youngsters well and had done well especially with them”. Asked whether Radford could retain a long-term position, Muirhead said: “Highly unlikely. We’ll engage as and when we need him.”

Radford’s appointment is a surprising development considering earlier this week the Welshman had quit as manager of the national academy in Ireland citing “family reasons”. Incidentally Radford had taken the role at Cricket Ireland only in July, having left his job as head coach at Glamorgan last December with one year remaining in his contract.

Radford is well acquainted with West Indies cricket and most of its players having worked as assistant coach (batting) during Ottis Gibson’s tenure as coach when West Indies won the World T20 for the first time in 2012. Radford will assist Henderson Springer, who has been appointed caretaker coach after the WICB sacked Phil Simmons earlier this week.