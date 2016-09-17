NBS 40-over cricket continues this weekend

The Georgetown Cricket Association New Building Society second division 40-over tournament continues today with three matches.

Police will host Everest at Eve Leary (Umpires-Matthew Kissoon and Leyland Liverpool), GNIC SC will journey to Malteenoes SC (Cyril Garnath and Andre Hurry) and Gandhi Youth Organisation will entertain Transport Sports Club (Joseph Jeffery and Randy Latif).

On Sunday, Sophia will travel to Eve Leary to face Police (Matthew Kissoon and Aslyn Lambert) and Ace Warriors will travel to GYO (Delvin Austin and Linden Matthews).