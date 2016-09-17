N and K Persaud make donation to SS Jaguars

Latest update September 17th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Sans Souci Jaguars Sports Club of Wakenaam recently benefited from a timely donation
by overseas based Guyanese Natahsa Persaud and Krishna Persaud. The couple presented a quantity of cricket gears and uniforms to the club at a simple held in Sans Souci.
Club Captain Siddiq Mohamed expressed gratitude to the duo, while Krishna Persaud urged the youths to remain committed to their Education and take the game seriously.
