Man chops wife, daughter, drinks poison

Latest update September 17th, 2016 12:55 AM
A Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD) man succumbed to poison on Thursday, hours after he chopped his wife and daughter at their Lot 116 Leonora home.
Dead is Seewsana Rookmin. The man’s wife, Rookmin (only name given) and their daughter, Salicreen Rookmin were chopped about their bodies.
According to information, the trio was involved in an argument during which Seewsana Rookmin armed himself with a cutlass and chopped his wife and daughter.
They were immediately rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where they remained in a stable condition.
Kaieteur News understands that a few hours after the incident, Seewsana was found under the house with a green substance coming from his mouth. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed.
