Jagdeo spend and de people pay

All dem people who pay tax had to get a big band and strap dem waist because some woulda get de thing Jamaicans call ‘bosun’ and Guyana does call Soongu. Country people does call it goadie.

Is more than $5 billion dem had to fork out fuh mek up fuh money that Jagdeo tell Geeta Knight and she friends at Clico to ship out to de Bahamas. De NIS had money and it had to invest de money suh it put de money in Clico because de interest was high. It had to get money to pay dem people who contribute all dem life.

When something is not you own you don’t care it and that is wha Jagdeo and he friends do. De money was NIS own and not dem own suh dem do stupidness.

Dem boys seh de next thing dem know is Clico collapse. Even de couple buildings dem had in Guyana couldn’t mek up fuh what dem do to NIS. Now is de people got to put back de money. And is dem same people want raise in pay.

Dem boys ain’t hear de people calling pun Jagdeo fuh get dem money but dem calling pun Soulja Bai to raise dem pay. De money that dem never get from Sanata Complex wha Babbie own coulda pay back NIS.

De money that de government put in some of dem unusual project woulda do more than pay back. Imagine dem spend US$50 million to build a US$15 million hydro road that ain’t serving no purpose now. That money could pay back NIS instead of de taxpayer having to push dem hand in dem pocket.

NIS got money in+ de Marriott and is like de man who throw he coins in de fountain. He ain’t got nutten to get. It got money in de Berbice Bridge and is de same thing. Babbie even get people to tell NIS that it can’t get dividend.

Now dem boys understand wha people mean when dem seh that de government give wid one hand and tek wid de other. De Lord giveth and he taketh; Jagdeo and he government only taketh .

Talk half and cry fuh dem who paying taxes and can’t collect NIS.