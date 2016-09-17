Latest update September 17th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jagdeo spend and de people pay

Sep 17, 2016 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

All dem people who pay tax had to get a big band and strap dem waist because some woulda get de thing Jamaicans call ‘bosun’ and Guyana does call Soongu. Country people does call it goadie.
Is more than $5 billion dem had to fork out fuh mek up fuh money that Jagdeo tell Geeta Knight and she friends at Clico to ship out to de Bahamas. De NIS had money and it had to invest de money suh it put de money in Clico because de interest was high. It had to get money to pay dem people who contribute all dem life.
When something is not you own you don’t care it and that is wha Jagdeo and he friends do. De money was NIS own and not dem own suh dem do stupidness.
Dem boys seh de next thing dem know is Clico collapse. Even de couple buildings dem had in Guyana couldn’t mek up fuh what dem do to NIS. Now is de people got to put back de money. And is dem same people want raise in pay.
Dem boys ain’t hear de people calling pun Jagdeo fuh get dem money but dem calling pun Soulja Bai to raise dem pay. De money that dem never get from Sanata Complex wha Babbie own coulda pay back NIS.
De money that de government put in some of dem unusual project woulda do more than pay back. Imagine dem spend US$50 million to build a US$15 million hydro road that ain’t serving no purpose now. That money could pay back NIS instead of de taxpayer having to push dem hand in dem pocket.
NIS got money in+ de Marriott and is like de man who throw he coins in de fountain. He ain’t got nutten to get. It got money in de Berbice Bridge and is de same thing. Babbie even get people to tell NIS that it can’t get dividend.
Now dem boys understand wha people mean when dem seh that de government give wid one hand and tek wid de other. De Lord giveth and he taketh; Jagdeo and he government only taketh .
Talk half and cry fuh dem who paying taxes and can’t collect NIS.

More in this category

Sports

Soca Warriors U-20s edge Alpha United

Soca Warriors U-20s edge Alpha United

Sep 17, 2016

By Franklin Wilson Competing in their first practice match of their 10-day Training Camp in Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 Scoca Warriors edged Guyana’s #2 Club side Alpha United 2-1 at...
Read More
Toby Radford returns as West Indies batting coach

Toby Radford returns as West Indies batting coach

Sep 17, 2016

GAPF Raw Nationals set for tomorrow …

GAPF Raw Nationals set for tomorrow …

Sep 17, 2016

Holder reprimanded, will retain captaincy-report

Holder reprimanded, will retain captaincy-report

Sep 17, 2016

GFC unveil new first-team Head Coach, Brazilian Fabiano Agripino

GFC unveil new first-team Head Coach, Brazilian...

Sep 17, 2016

Former Windies pacer questions the timing of Simmons’ sacking

Former Windies pacer questions the timing of...

Sep 17, 2016

Bush Lot United SC and Bush Lot Rising Stars Annual Cricket Academy ends

Bush Lot United SC and Bush Lot Rising Stars...

Sep 17, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch