I still had cricket in me when I was dropped –Sarwan

Ramnaresh Sarwan has played 87 tests and scored 15 centuries at average of 40.1 in a career that lasted from 2000 to 2011. The charismatic right-hander who is still the youngest West Indian to play First-Class cricket, also

played 181 ODIs and averages 42.67 in that format.

Thursday at the Stella Marris Primary School, the Wakenaam born batsman announced his retirement from cricket and interacted with the Media.

Sarwan feels he still had a lot of cricket in him when he was dropped. He last represented West Indies in ODIs in June 2013 in England after he had played his last Test was against India in Barbados three years before. Since then, this Guyanese cricketer has been overlooked by the WICB.

The 36-year-old Sarwan, who is married with three children, spoke about the highs and lows of his career and said his most memorable innings were the 105 against Australia when West Indies hunted down 418 in Antigua, his debut innings in Barbados when he made an unbeaten 84 against Pakistan and his 291 in against England.

Sarwan, only behind Shiv Chanderpaul (30) and Clive Lloyd (19) in the number of Test tons by a Guyanese and level on 15 with Rohan Kanhai, said a low point in his career was when he only managed three runs in five innings in Australia but said that tour helped to make him mentally tougher.

“When I came back to the West Indies I scored about 600 runs in about six or seven matches since that was a long regional season. In 2009 when I topped the Averages in England I was just beginning to mature and I felt I still had a lot to offer when I was dropped,” Sarwan informed.

When asked if he had any thoughts of running for an administrative position on the GCB Sarwan took a while to answer but said he was inclined to help youngsters and was a very ambitious person so he would not rule out him doing so in the future.

He said he wanted to be remembered as a ‘team man’ who played to win and not as someone who is selfish and bats for records.

His partnership in Sri Lanka with Brain Lara and his partnership with Shiv Chanderpaul, especially the double century one which helped West Indies register the highest ever successful run chase are memorable for Sarwan.

“Brain and Shiv are different when I batted with Brain who is in a class by himself I learnt a lot from him about trying to be positive and going for wins. With Shiv it was more of playing safely, I leant about being patient from him but sooner or later I would go back to my natural game which was to bat in an entertaining manner. It cost me my wicket at times but I scored plenty of runs with that style,” Sarwan said. (Sean Devers)