GFC unveil new first-team Head Coach, Brazilian Fabiano Agripino

Stating that his primary aim would be to be competitive whilst focusing on the

development of players; Brazilian Fabiano Agripino was yesterday officially introduced to the media and public as the new first team Head Coach of Elite League side, Georgetown Football Club.

General Secretary and General Manager of the GFC team, Faizal Khan in brief remarks stated that it was a historic moment not only for GFC but for the Stag Elite League (SEL) and clubs throughout Guyana.

”Today we are officially welcoming our new head coach as we go into a new dawn at club football here in Guyana. Mr. Fabiano Agripino on behalf of everyone here at GFC we welcome you sir, we look forward to joining us throughout our first team endeavours. Our soon to announce reserve or development team endeavours, our under-17s, U-15’s, U-13’s and our U-11s.”

Agrippino who hails from Sao Paulo in Brazil started his playing career at Club Athletico Penapolense in Brazil in 1993/94 before moving on to Monterrey in Mexico (95/95). His playing career would also take him to Trinidad and Tobago’s Joe Public (96/98 – 2005/06); Spartak Trnava in Slovakia (98/99); W. Connection in T&T (2000/04) and Hellas Kagran Fc in Austria in 2006/07.

His coaching career commenced in 2008/09 as Assistant Head Coach with T&T’s Ma Pau and later West Side superstars also in the Twin Island Republic from 2010/2012 as Head Coach.

Khan noted that GFC has signed the right person to aid in their continued development thrust.

Agrippino in response first thanked God for the opportunity to be in Guyana at the helm of the GFC promising that the team would be competitive. He did not want to focus on how the GFC did in the first full SEL season, he however said that his focus would be on developing the players into a competitive unit and he would not be intimidated by any other team in this quest.

Golden Jaguar forward Kevin Beaton, Nigel Codrington, younger brother of former golden Jaguar Nigel ‘Powers’ Codrington and Brazilian Free Agent, forward Renato are some of the new signings GFC would have made in order to strengthen their bid to be a much more competitive unit when the SEL gets underway.

Renato in a few remarks through his translator Ms Diangelly Gabriella said that he was thankful to God for the opportunity to play hare and he was happy with the people of Guyana and hopes he can give his best which can see GFC winning the championship.

Beaton also gave thanks to God for the opportunity and to GFC for extending the invitation to sign him.

”I look forward for a wonderful season; I am looking forward to helping my team both on and off the field. I am just looking to do my best and I hope that we can finish on top of the table.”

It was also announced that the club has been able to garner sponsorship from Axe Sports Apparel and DeSinco Trading. (Franklin Wilson)