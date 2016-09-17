GCB Jaguars 3-day cricket …First day of 4th Rd washed out at Tuschen

Latest update September 17th, 2016 12:55 AM
The opening day of the GCB Jaguars 3-day cricket Franchise League between Upper Corentyne and West Demerara at Tuschen East Bank Essequibo was washed out yesterday without a ball being bowled and the match is
scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs today.
Heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunder which began at 04:30 hrs and continued for just under an hour battered the ground which stood up to the pounding but seepage under the covers and a soggy area where the water drained off close to the northern boundary ropes delayed play.
An early Lunch was taken before another lighter but longer shower which began around 13:00hrs forced the Umpires abandon the day’s play at 13:35hrs.
The well kept Tuschen ground, for the time in as many matches, enjoyed the presence of a music system making it the only venue used for the League with that entertainment facility.
At Bourda, where hosts Georgetown were set to battle East Coast, play for the day was called off at 13:39hrs due to a wet outfield as the unseasonal adverse weather pattern continues to wreck havoc with the tournament. (Sean Devers)
Sep 17, 2016By Franklin Wilson Competing in their first practice match of their 10-day Training Camp in Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 Scoca Warriors edged Guyana’s #2 Club side Alpha United 2-1 at...
Sep 17, 2016
Sep 17, 2016
Sep 17, 2016
Sep 17, 2016
Sep 17, 2016
Sep 17, 2016
There have been reactions from Dr. David Hinds and Tacuma Ogunseye on my recent reflections of the WPA over the past... more
The government is saying that it does not have the money to pay higher than the 1-10% increase in wages to public servants.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few weeks, a trans-Atlantic war of words has been going on between the US Treasury... more
I am convinced that politics is about deception. It is about making one group of people look good and at the same time,... more