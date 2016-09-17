GCB Jaguars 3-day cricket …First day of 4th Rd washed out at Tuschen

The opening day of the GCB Jaguars 3-day cricket Franchise League between Upper Corentyne and West Demerara at Tuschen East Bank Essequibo was washed out yesterday without a ball being bowled and the match is

scheduled to commence at 09:30hrs today.

Heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunder which began at 04:30 hrs and continued for just under an hour battered the ground which stood up to the pounding but seepage under the covers and a soggy area where the water drained off close to the northern boundary ropes delayed play.

An early Lunch was taken before another lighter but longer shower which began around 13:00hrs forced the Umpires abandon the day’s play at 13:35hrs.

The well kept Tuschen ground, for the time in as many matches, enjoyed the presence of a music system making it the only venue used for the League with that entertainment facility.

At Bourda, where hosts Georgetown were set to battle East Coast, play for the day was called off at 13:39hrs due to a wet outfield as the unseasonal adverse weather pattern continues to wreck havoc with the tournament. (Sean Devers)