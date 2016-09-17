Latest update September 17th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GBA and Bristol supports Republican Joshua Joseph

Sep 17, 2016 Sports 0

Yesterday the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), on behalf of USA based promoter and administrator Seon Bristol, handed over a pair of boxing boots…trunks and gloves to Republican Boxer Joshua ‘JJ’ Joseph.

GBA president Steve Ninvalle hands over the equipment to Joshua Joseph in the presence of (from left) Prison Officer Adrian Thomas, GBA Technical Director Terrence ‘Cool’ Poole and Superintendent of Prisons Pilgrim.

GBA president Steve Ninvalle hands over the equipment to Joshua Joseph in the presence of (from left) Prison Officer Adrian Thomas, GBA Technical Director Terrence ‘Cool’ Poole and Superintendent of Prisons Pilgrim.

The tenacious Joseph won the welterweight title at the recently concluded Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate competition and was rewarded for his courage, skill and discipline. GBA president Steve Ninvalle said Bristol were impressed after receiving news of Joseph’s exploits and promptly indicated his intention to reward him.

More in this category

Sports

Soca Warriors U-20s edge Alpha United

Soca Warriors U-20s edge Alpha United

Sep 17, 2016

By Franklin Wilson Competing in their first practice match of their 10-day Training Camp in Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 Scoca Warriors edged Guyana’s #2 Club side Alpha United 2-1 at...
Read More
Toby Radford returns as West Indies batting coach

Toby Radford returns as West Indies batting coach

Sep 17, 2016

GAPF Raw Nationals set for tomorrow …

GAPF Raw Nationals set for tomorrow …

Sep 17, 2016

Holder reprimanded, will retain captaincy-report

Holder reprimanded, will retain captaincy-report

Sep 17, 2016

GFC unveil new first-team Head Coach, Brazilian Fabiano Agripino

GFC unveil new first-team Head Coach, Brazilian...

Sep 17, 2016

Former Windies pacer questions the timing of Simmons’ sacking

Former Windies pacer questions the timing of...

Sep 17, 2016

Bush Lot United SC and Bush Lot Rising Stars Annual Cricket Academy ends

Bush Lot United SC and Bush Lot Rising Stars...

Sep 17, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch