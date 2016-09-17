GBA and Bristol supports Republican Joshua Joseph

Yesterday the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), on behalf of USA based promoter and administrator Seon Bristol, handed over a pair of boxing boots…trunks and gloves to Republican Boxer Joshua ‘JJ’ Joseph.

The tenacious Joseph won the welterweight title at the recently concluded Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate competition and was rewarded for his courage, skill and discipline. GBA president Steve Ninvalle said Bristol were impressed after receiving news of Joseph’s exploits and promptly indicated his intention to reward him.