GBA and Bristol supports Republican Joshua Joseph

Latest update September 17th, 2016 12:55 AM
Yesterday the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), on behalf of USA based promoter and administrator Seon Bristol, handed over a pair of boxing boots…trunks and gloves to Republican Boxer Joshua ‘JJ’ Joseph.
The tenacious Joseph won the welterweight title at the recently concluded Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate competition and was rewarded for his courage, skill and discipline. GBA president Steve Ninvalle said Bristol were impressed after receiving news of Joseph’s exploits and promptly indicated his intention to reward him.
Sep 17, 2016By Franklin Wilson Competing in their first practice match of their 10-day Training Camp in Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 Scoca Warriors edged Guyana’s #2 Club side Alpha United 2-1 at...
Sep 17, 2016
Sep 17, 2016
Sep 17, 2016
Sep 17, 2016
Sep 17, 2016
Sep 17, 2016
There have been reactions from Dr. David Hinds and Tacuma Ogunseye on my recent reflections of the WPA over the past... more
The government is saying that it does not have the money to pay higher than the 1-10% increase in wages to public servants.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few weeks, a trans-Atlantic war of words has been going on between the US Treasury... more
I am convinced that politics is about deception. It is about making one group of people look good and at the same time,... more