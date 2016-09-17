GAPF Raw Nationals set for tomorrow …

Sponsorship garnered from Fitness Express and Trophy Stall

Fitness Express and Trophy Stall have stepped in to show their support for the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) Raw Nationals set for tomorrow at the Critchlow Labour College Auditorium, Woolford

Avenue.

Managing Director/Owner of Fitness Express, Mr. Jamie Mc Donald has once again come to the aid of the sport, continuing his pivotal role in the development of powerlifting by sponsoring individual athletes and competitions hosted by the federation throughout the year.

Trophy Stall, has also continued its relationship with the GAPF by donating trophies, this is the entity’s second donation for the year.

Tomorrow’s competition is anticipated to be one of the largest the federation has hosted for some time with some 45 athletes registered including 8 females who are all eager and ready to showcase their power competing Unequipped in various categories.

These include male and female sub-junior, male and female junior, male and female open and male and female masters. Several seasoned national lifters have put aside their knee wraps and squat suits to test their might in this more modest form of lifting.

Fans will be treated to what is expected to be an exciting day of lifting as ‘Big’ John Edwards returns to the platform after a three year hiatus from competition and will be challenged by Berbice Strongmen Farouk Abdool and Roshan Ali.

There will also be other keenly contested divisions as Romario Gonsalves of Life Gym seeks to dominate the Over 59kg open and junior categories. Gonsalves will be rivaled by in the open division by seasoned campaigners the likes of Kevin Bridglall, Sohail Hussain and Navendra Tamasar.

This division is anticipated to be the most keenly contested weight class with a total of 9 lifters registered.

In the open division, Vijai Rahim will seek to make his mark in this form of powerlifting, having achieved total dominance within the past years in the Equipped Division. The 74kg division will see Dr. Osmond Mack coming up against junior lifters Donnel Perry and the 2015 Senior Nationals 74kg Champion, Demetri Chan who will also be contesting in the junior category.

The 83kg class will see 2015 Senior Nationals Best Lifter Hardat Tarson who will be making his Raw debut against the likes of Paul Adams, Phillip Romalho and Dike Utoh. Carlos Peterson (93kg junior and open division winner) will be seeking to also dominate the Raw class as he has done thus far for 2016 in the Equipped.

Peterson will first need to dispatch his competition in the form of Errol “Rugged” Henry and other seasoned Raw athletes in his bid for supremacy. There will be a Masters Division which will see a clash of the “matured” lifters including Henry, Edwards, Joseph Stoll, Budhram, Abdool, Martin Webster among others who will take the platform to show what athletes 40 years and above are capable of achieving.

On the distaff side which is expected to be equally exciting, Nadina Taharaly will be seeking to establish dominance once again as she did at the Intermediate/Masters competition back in June 2016 against other seasoned lifters the likes of Nessa Bhagwandin, Jackelyn Toney, Chittra Ramlochan, Lisa Oudit and youngsters Tineisha Toney and Britney Mack who will also be contesting against each other in the sub junior division.

Athletes are reminded that weigh-in commences 08:00hrs tomorrow and ends at 09:30hrs, no later. Those who arrive after the close off time will not be allowed to compete.

Athletes are also asked to take note that the GAPF’s relaxed dress code which allows the use of tights in the absence of a lifting singlet, lifting belts from all manufacturers are allowed and neoprene knee sleeves of any brand are also allowed.

Lifters may use wrist wraps, flats or Lifting shoes. No supportive gear such as groove briefs or erector shirts will be allowed. Knee high lifting socks are required for the deadlift. Plain round neck t-shirts or t-shirts bearing the logo of a competition sponsor or gym being represented may also be worn.

Strict adherence to these regulations is recommended since any unauthorized equipment will be disallowed at the competition. Tickets are $500 and entrance fee at the door remains the same. Food and drinks will be on sale. The GAPF expresses thanks to sponsors, Fitness Express, Buddy’s Gym and Trophy Stall for playing such important roles in the development in the sport.