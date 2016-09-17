Faye Joseph / Wiltshire host Domino Tournament starting today

Latest update September 17th, 2016 12:55 AM
Faye Joseph and Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire will be hosting a Grand Slam Domino Tournament starting
this evening at 1223 Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt.
The event which will conclude tomorrow is open to all teams and according to the organisers, every team will be entered free before 16:00 hrs.
Teams wishing to enter the tournament will have to pay an entrance fee of $6,000 should they arrive after 16:00 hrs, while re-entry is $9,000.
The winning team will receive $120,000, while 2nd and 3rd placed teams take home $50,000 and $20,000 respectively.
The organisers insisted that dress code and no indiscipline rules are in effect.
The competition will be run under the rules of the Guyana National Dominoes Association and all prizes are guaranteed.
Teams are asked to walk with a good pack of dominoes.
For more information teams could contact Wiltshire on tele#665-5855.
