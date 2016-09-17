Dorado Speed Swim Club continues to live up to its Motto

Latest update September 17th, 2016 12:55 AM

“Winning is our Attitude”

On August 15th Dorado welcomed home our third Olympian, Hannibal Gaskin, from Rio, where he followed in the footsteps of Dorado members Niall Roberts (Beijing 2008; London 2012) and Britany van Langespo (London 2012), a release from the club informed.
We congratulate Hannibal on attaining a personal best time of 58.57 seconds in the 100m Butterfly, erasing the previously accepted record of 1:00.02 set by Niall Roberts in 2009. While, we await official ratification of this record by the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association, Dorado is confident that, with the necessary support, Hannibal can be the first Guyanese swimmer to obtain an Olympic qualifying time.
As part of the Club’s development plan, a “Pentathlon” was held on Saturday, September 3rd at the National Aquatic Centre. This event encourages young swimmers to compete in all of the basic strokes by rewarding them for competing in the four strokes plus an individual medley.
The times are then totaled with the winner having the lowest total time.
Thirty nine (39) swimmers competed in the 12-&-under and 13-&-over age groupings. The winners were: Girls 12-&-under – Lian Winter; Boys 12-&-Under – Ethan Gonsalves; Girls 13-&-over – Soroya Simmons and Boys 13-&-over – Daniel Scott.
On Sunday, September 11th, Dorado swimmers Soroya Simmons, Daniel Scott and Alex Winter entered the Sawaki Bartica-to-Riversview Open Water Swim. These brave, strong young athletes brought home the top prizes with Daniel finishing first, Soroya second and Alex third.
Encouraged by their success on the mighty Essequibo, Scott, Simmons and Winter will head to Trinidad this weekend for the Subway Maracas Bay Open Water Swim. Alex and Daniel, on their first attempt at swimming in such an event in sea conditions, will be in the men’s 2,650m event. Soroya who placed third last year in the 2,650m swim, will try the 5k.
Congratulations to our swimmers.

