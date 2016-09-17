Bush Lot United SC and Bush Lot Rising Stars Annual Cricket Academy ends

The 7th edition of the Bush Lot United Sports Club / Bush Lot Rising Stars Annual Cricket Academy 2016 came to an end recently.

The training sessions were held on the basketball court of the Bush Lot Secondary School courtesy of the Ministry of Education Region 5.

The Academy closed in grand style with an awards ceremony which was held in the halls of the Lachmansingh Primary School Annex, Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice where branded “T “ shirts , Certificates of Participation and Trophies were presented to the participants.

Among those in attendance were by representatives of the sponsors, parents, the organisers and well-wishers.

The outstanding participants at the ceremony were presented with awards. Among the awardees were- Clayton Grant who was adjudged the most improved bowler, 9 year old Brandon Arjune emerging batsman, 9 year old Joel Lall most prospective cricketer, Devak Singh –the emerging All-rounder. Nivendra Prasad was awarded the Rockaway Roti Shop /Taxi Service Award of Excellence for his selection on the National U15 team 2015.

They were presented with trophies and certificates compliments of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, the Hugo Chavez Rehabilitation Center and the Shop Smart Supermarket.

In his presentation, Club President Mr. Robby Saywack thanked the parents for their unwavering support and confidence in the two clubs and for allowing their children to participate in the programme.

Mr. Saywack also impressed on the participants to continue to practice and make good use of the knowledge gained in order to become better persons and build a better community. He also committed to working with the youths in the community and to assist them in realizing their dreams and achieving their goals. He urged them to stay in school get and an education and stay away from Drugs and Crime. Mr. Saywack implored on the parents, Private and Corporate Businesses to come on board and support these programmes to build better and stronger communities.

The organisers would like to express their appreciation to -The New Building Society Rosignol Branch, Feroze Isahawk of Feroze Service Station and Hi – Powa Sounds, Mr. Perry Gossai -Attorney – at – Law, The Union – Naarstigheid Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Hugo Chavez Center for Rehabilitation and Re-Integration, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club and Shop Smart Super Market for their support in making this venture a success, and look forward to their continued support in the future. (Samuel Whyte)