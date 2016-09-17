Latest update September 17th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Best of the Best President’s Cup Horserace meet set for 2nd October at Port Mourant

Sep 17, 2016 Sports 0

The Port Mourant Turf Club in collaboration with the Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and The KP Jagdeo Construction Company has organised a grand one day horserace meet dubbed best of the best President’s Cup.
With the President’s Cup and Real President’s Cup horses race meets already being held across Guyana the two horseracing entities, which are major players in the horseracing fraternity in terms of sponsorship and participation, have decided to come up big with another meet which they called the ‘Best of the Best President Cup’s’.
The event is set for Sunday 2nd October at the Port Mourant Turf Club, situated at Port Mourant Corentyne Berbice, already a hefty sum $8M is at stake including cash, trophies and other incentives. A total of eight races are on the cards.
The feature event for animals classified A and lower will see the winner cantering of with a lucrative $1.5M along with the Best of the Best President Cup’s from a total package of $3M over 1550M.
The event for D3 maiden animals also includes E and lower horses over 1200M for a take home money of $800,000 and trophy. The 3 year old event is for Guyana Bred horses over 1200M for a pole position taking of $400,000 and trophy. The G1 and Lower event will be run over 1700M. The winning prize is $400,000 and trophy.
There is a race for animals classified H3 maiden and I and lower which will be going for 1300M for a $260,000 first prize and trophy. The two years old Guyana and West Indies Bred horses will have an opportunity to clash for the $260,000 first prize and trophy over 1100M.
An event has been organised for horses classified I3 and J and lower with the winner is set to collect $200,000 and trophy over 1500M.
The race for animals classified L and lower will be over 1100M and will see the winner riding home with $140,000 and trophy.
The outstanding jockey, trainer and stable will be awarded with incentives compliments of Trophy Stall and The organisers.
Entries close on September 23 and those interested can make contact with Kris Jagdeo on numbers 624-6123 or 322-0369, Rajendra (Jim-Jo) Jagdeo on 618-7278 or Chandu Ramkissoon on 232-0633 or 624-9063. Race time is 12:30hrs. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

Soca Warriors U-20s edge Alpha United

Soca Warriors U-20s edge Alpha United

Sep 17, 2016

By Franklin Wilson Competing in their first practice match of their 10-day Training Camp in Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 Scoca Warriors edged Guyana’s #2 Club side Alpha United 2-1 at...
Read More
Toby Radford returns as West Indies batting coach

Toby Radford returns as West Indies batting coach

Sep 17, 2016

GAPF Raw Nationals set for tomorrow …

GAPF Raw Nationals set for tomorrow …

Sep 17, 2016

Holder reprimanded, will retain captaincy-report

Holder reprimanded, will retain captaincy-report

Sep 17, 2016

GFC unveil new first-team Head Coach, Brazilian Fabiano Agripino

GFC unveil new first-team Head Coach, Brazilian...

Sep 17, 2016

Former Windies pacer questions the timing of Simmons’ sacking

Former Windies pacer questions the timing of...

Sep 17, 2016

Bush Lot United SC and Bush Lot Rising Stars Annual Cricket Academy ends

Bush Lot United SC and Bush Lot Rising Stars...

Sep 17, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch