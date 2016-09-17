Best of the Best President’s Cup Horserace meet set for 2nd October at Port Mourant

The Port Mourant Turf Club in collaboration with the Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and The KP Jagdeo Construction Company has organised a grand one day horserace meet dubbed best of the best President’s Cup.

With the President’s Cup and Real President’s Cup horses race meets already being held across Guyana the two horseracing entities, which are major players in the horseracing fraternity in terms of sponsorship and participation, have decided to come up big with another meet which they called the ‘Best of the Best President Cup’s’.

The event is set for Sunday 2nd October at the Port Mourant Turf Club, situated at Port Mourant Corentyne Berbice, already a hefty sum $8M is at stake including cash, trophies and other incentives. A total of eight races are on the cards.

The feature event for animals classified A and lower will see the winner cantering of with a lucrative $1.5M along with the Best of the Best President Cup’s from a total package of $3M over 1550M.

The event for D3 maiden animals also includes E and lower horses over 1200M for a take home money of $800,000 and trophy. The 3 year old event is for Guyana Bred horses over 1200M for a pole position taking of $400,000 and trophy. The G1 and Lower event will be run over 1700M. The winning prize is $400,000 and trophy.

There is a race for animals classified H3 maiden and I and lower which will be going for 1300M for a $260,000 first prize and trophy. The two years old Guyana and West Indies Bred horses will have an opportunity to clash for the $260,000 first prize and trophy over 1100M.

An event has been organised for horses classified I3 and J and lower with the winner is set to collect $200,000 and trophy over 1500M.

The race for animals classified L and lower will be over 1100M and will see the winner riding home with $140,000 and trophy.

The outstanding jockey, trainer and stable will be awarded with incentives compliments of Trophy Stall and The organisers.

Entries close on September 23 and those interested can make contact with Kris Jagdeo on numbers 624-6123 or 322-0369, Rajendra (Jim-Jo) Jagdeo on 618-7278 or Chandu Ramkissoon on 232-0633 or 624-9063. Race time is 12:30hrs. (Samuel Whyte)