Bandits terrorize Edinburgh pensioner, daughter

-escape with $3M in cash, jewelry

A pensioner and his 45-year-old daughter were on Friday evening beaten and robbed by

three unmasked bandits sporting guns and a knife at their Lot 5 Edinburgh home, East Bank Berbice.

According to reports, the bandits gained entry by prizing a window at the lower flat of the home while 66-year-old Andrew DosRamos and his daughter 45-year-old Kamlawattie DosRamos were in their beds upstairs.

The incident occurred around 1:00 am.

Andrew DosRamos relayed to Kaieteur Mews that the bandits entered his room and began beating him after which they duct-taped his hands and feet. A plastic bag was also stuffed into his mouth to gag him and then he was wrapped with the mosquito net.

“Me know was three of the dem but me nah see dem face good and them come in and start beat meh all over on me hand and face. And me trying fah holler ‘thief’ but them put plastic in me mouth and tape it and me couldn’t breathe.”

Meanwhile, Kamlawattie DosRamos told Kaieteur News that she awoke to the sound of her father screaming. She said that upon checking, she was grabbed by one of the bandits who placed duck tape on her hands and mouth.

“One of them had long hair and he snatch me when I was going to Daddy and he seh don’t scream or else he gone kill me. Then he tek de tape and put it pon me mouth and meh hand and seh dem want de gun and a million dollar. Me seh dat we ain’t get them kind of money duh and dem start beat me”.

According to the distraught woman, the bandits ransacked the home and escaped with $3M in cash and jewellery, one laptop, an Ipad and three cellphones.

Food, several cans of paint and other valuables were also taken away. Ammunition is also missing from the house.

The bandits entered the yard by cutting a hole in the fence.

According to a source close to the investigation, police found a pack of cigarettes, and a dhal puri in a zip-lock plastic bag at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.