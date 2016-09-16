T&T National U-20 on one-week training camp in Guyana

to play Alpha United today and Elite League All-Stars tomorrow

The Trinidad and Tobago National U-20 squad is in Guyana on a one-week training camp in preparation for the Under-20 Cup, scheduled for Curacao in October, 2016. According to the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), this is the second rung of their qualifying campaign for the Korea Republic 2017 Under-20 World Cup. The top five teams in the Caribbean tournament will advance to CONCACAF stage.

The team which arrived on September 14 has undergone training sessions twice daily at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora. Today, the U-20 team will play a practice match against an Alpha United FC’s invitational team and tomorrow they will engage an Elite-All-Star side in a friendly match; both matches will be played at 16:00hrs at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora.

According to the Head Coach of the Guyana Men’s National team, Jamaal Shabazz, the matches against the Guyanese teams are aimed at activating the national players in preparation for Round 3 of the Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Championship.