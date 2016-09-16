T&T National U-20 on one-week training camp in Guyana

Latest update September 16th, 2016 12:55 AM
to play Alpha United today and Elite League All-Stars tomorrow
The Trinidad and Tobago National U-20 squad is in Guyana on a one-week training camp in preparation for the Under-20 Cup, scheduled for Curacao in October, 2016. According to the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), this is the second rung of their qualifying campaign for the Korea Republic 2017 Under-20 World Cup. The top five teams in the Caribbean tournament will advance to CONCACAF stage.
The team which arrived on September 14 has undergone training sessions twice daily at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora. Today, the U-20 team will play a practice match against an Alpha United FC’s invitational team and tomorrow they will engage an Elite-All-Star side in a friendly match; both matches will be played at 16:00hrs at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora.
According to the Head Coach of the Guyana Men’s National team, Jamaal Shabazz, the matches against the Guyanese teams are aimed at activating the national players in preparation for Round 3 of the Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Championship.
Sep 16, 2016Preparations around 75-80% complete By Rawle Welch Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ has intensified preparations ahead of their clash against Mexico for the Rugby Americas (RAN) Cup slated to be staged...
Sep 16, 2016
Sep 16, 2016
Sep 16, 2016
Sep 16, 2016
Sep 16, 2016
Sep 16, 2016
It was reported on Wednesday last that a 74-year-old man went up to the airport with family members to receive visiting... more
In 2011, there was a minority government in Guyana. The opposition held a slender one seat majority in the National... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few weeks, a trans-Atlantic war of words has been going on between the US Treasury... more
I am convinced that politics is about deception. It is about making one group of people look good and at the same time,... more