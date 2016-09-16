Tribunal to investigate Carvil Duncan sworn in

-President says administration committed to due process

The members for the Tribunal, appointed by President David Granger to inquire, investigate and recommend whether Carvil Duncan, Chairman and appointed member of the Public Service Commission, ought to be

removed from office for inability to discharge his duties, yesterday took their oath of office.

The Tribunal will be led by Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire, while Justice (ret’d) Winston Patterson, and Attorney-at-Law, Robert Ramcharran will serve as members. The Tribunal will commence work immediately and is expected to render its report, findings and recommendations to the President on or before October 31, 2016.

President Granger thanked the members for taking on the important responsibility, adding that the establishment of the Tribunal represents the commitment of his administration to due process.

“We are obliged that when matters are brought to our attention that the response should not be hasty, arbitrary or whimsical, but that we follow the Constitution in spirit and in letter and this is what we are doing today…What we are doing is assuring the public that Guyana is a well-run Republic,” the President said.

The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo; Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan; Minister of State Joseph Harmon; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams; Minister of Social Protection Volda Lawrence, Chief Justice, Yonette Cummings-Edwards and other senior officials.

Duncan is currently facing charges of fraud following findings that he paid himself approximately $1M and allegedly conspired with Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) of the Guyana Power and Light, Mr. Aerswar Deonarine, for an unapproved transfer of approximately $27M, both sums from the PetroCaribe Fund, into Deonarine’s personal bank account.

In March, Prime Minister Nagamootoo dispatched a letter to Duncan, requesting that he show cause why a Tribunal should not be established, as provided for by Article 225 of the Constitution of Guyana, to address the question of his removal from the constitutional offices of Chairman of the Public Service Commission and member of the Police Service Commission and the Judicial Service Commission.

Duncan was given 14 days to respond to the Prime Minister, but failed to do so. The Prime Minister then advised the President that a Tribunal ought to be established to investigate whether Mr Duncan should be removed from the constitutional commissions on which he serves.