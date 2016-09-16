This team gets hungry once game time arrives – Adonis

Preparations around 75-80% complete

By Rawle Welch

Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ has intensified preparations ahead of their clash against Mexico for the

Rugby Americas (RAN) Cup slated to be staged in Mexico on October 1. Speaking with Kaieteur Sport on Wednesday afternoon during a training session, Head Coach Laurie Adonis when asked for an update on preparations revealed that the team is between 75-80% in general preparations, but was optimistic that they will be ready for the Mexico clash.

”This is a team that once game time arrives they get hungry and do what they have to do,” Adonis told this newspaper.

He said that the little break that they had following the postponement of the game from the original date which was September 27 did have an effect on the team preparations, but is satisfied with the players’ commitment and dedication since returning to practice.

According to Adonis, they are currently working on improving fitness, a feature of their preparations that is second to none, while also awaiting the arrival of an Argentine Coach who will be responsible for improving the team in defending mauls, scrums and line-outs.

The Head Coach informed that the team is a mixture of experience and youth, adding that he was pleased with the support and encouragement the senior players have been giving to the younger members during the sessions.

”The senior players such as Avery Corbin, Dwayne Schroeder, Ryan Gonsalves, Theo Henry, have all been adding their bit to the cause in the absence of our overseas-based stars such as Richard Staglon, Ronald Mayers, Claudius Butts, Peabo Hamilton and Vallon Adams,” Adonis pointed out.

He, however, lamented the absence of the influential Australia-based Kevin McKenzie, who cannot make the trip due to injury.

”Kevin is a very important player and we will surely miss him, but we have other

players that we are working on to make up for his absence, it will not be easy because he is a big player who relishes the big occasion so the player that is chosen to fill his shoes will have to show up big time,” Adonis said.

The player that will most likely be called upon to fill that void is the speedy Patrick King, who will definitely start, but is used to coming on as a substitute.

”His whole mentality will have to change we are presently working with him in this department and I’m certain that he will accept the challenge and do his best.”

Adonis disclosed that the players are taking the game seriously and their focus is to win and bring back the title to Guyana. The Head Coach spoke highly of the dedication of the young players, citing their importance to the team as evidenced by the play of Osei McKenzie, who came on in the South Zone final against a hostile Trinidad and Tobago team playing at home to score a vital try that won them the game.

The team will continue to train at the National Park throughout the week with simulation matches scheduled for Saturdays at the same venue. They depart for Mexico on September 27 in an effort to get acclimatise to the high altitude.