SS Jaguars and G Square Cavaliers clash in Dunbar T20 final on Sunday

Sans Souci Jaguars and G Square Cavaliers will clash in the final of the Kelly Dunbar T20

competition on Sunday at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.

A keen contest is anticipated since both teams boasts good all-round strength. The Jaguars will be led by Siddique Mohamed and includes pacer Olwyn Paton, batsmen Safraz Mohamed, Zameer Zaman, Rashaad Rasheed and spinners Nokta Moses and Beesham Moses.

Skipper Heera Sukram spearheads Cavaliers batting which consists Satnarine Sahadeo, Satrohan Shiwnandan and Beesham Bhagpattie. Support is expected to come from left arm spinner Kamal Khan, all-rounders Lokram Narine and Chandrika Ragnauth. Play starts at 13:30hrs.

SS Jaguars – Siddique Mohamed (Capt.), Safraz Mohamed, Nokta Moses, Beesham Moses, Olwyn Paton, Zameer Zaman, Rashaad Rasheed, Derwin Daniels, Afridi Mohamed, Gladwyn Henry, Sanjay Jairam and Sameer Mustakeen.

G Square Cavaliers – Heera Sukram (Capt.), Satnarine Sahadeo, Dayawant Shiwnandan, Satrohan Shiwnandan, Somnauth Prashad, Jaggernauth Manbodh, Lokram Narine, Beesham Bhagpattie, Chandrika Ragnauth, Kamal Khan, Bomeshwar Ramkissoon, Marlon Dindyal and Sachin Dindyal.