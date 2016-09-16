Shabazz shortlist 55 for Round 3 of Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016

Latest update September 16th, 2016 12:55 AM
To face host Suriname on Oct. 8 and Jamaica on Oct. 11 here
Head Coach of the Men’s National Team, ‘Golden Jaguars’, Jamaal Shabazz has
announced a provisional list of 55-players local and overseas to face Suriname and Jamaica in Round 3 of the Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 Championship on October 8 and 11 respectively.
The squad includes 19 overseas based from various countries including Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, England, Finland, USA and Australia. Training sessions will be conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 16:00hrs – 18:00hrs and on Saturday’s from 09:00hrs – 11:00hrs. yesterday’s sessions took place at the GFC ground.
Guyana, the first best runner-up team from Round 2 of the competition is set to take on old rivals Suriname on October 8 next in Parimaribo and will then lock horns with the Reggae Boyz three days later at a venue still to be decided in Guyana.
The Guyana Football federation in a press release has stated that due to the unavailability of the Guyana National Stadium on the date of the match (October 11), the National Track and Field Facility is being considered.
A Caribbean Football Union team of inspectors is scheduled to visit Guyana to
certify the National Track and Field Facility.
Following is the full list of players shortlisted:
Suriname First Name Club
1 Murray Alex Andrew Alpha United FC
2 Austin King Solomon Alpha United FC
3 Richards Richie Alpha United FC
4 Jacobs Kester Slingerz FC
5 Alleyne Eon Lennox Fruta Conquerors FC
6 Mills Vurlon Slingerz FC
7 Richardson Gregory Fitzpatrick Pele FC
8 Millington Devon Leylando Slingerz FC
9 Wilson Daniel Jeran Alpha United FC
10 Peters Dwight Alpha United FC
11 Adams Quincy Linford Slingerz FC
12 Bobb Trayon Denzil Slingerz FC
13 Lanferman Dellon Alpha United FC
14 Nelson Colin Alpha United FC
15 Jacobs Dwain Alpha United FC
16 Joseph Tichard Slingerz FC
17 Chritchlow Les Charles Slingerz FC
18 Schultz Pernell Alpha United FC
19 Pedro Hubert GFC
20 Europe William Alpha United FC
21 Murray Andrew Alpha United FC
22 Garnett Domini Slingerz FC
23 Abrams Anthony Alpha United FC
24 McClenon Dwayne Western Tigers FC
25 Garnett Jeremy Fruta Conquerors FC
26 Kellman Curtis GFC
27 Stewart Dorville Alpha United FC
28 Edwards Dennis GFC
29 Pickett Linden GFC
30 Lythcott Trevon Fruta Conquerors FC
31 Cottoy Kevin Monedderlust FC
32 Frank Darious Police
33 Buntim Amaniki NA
34 Fraser Kevin NA
35 Charter Deon Winners Connection
36 Junior Jermaine Fruta Conquerors FC
Overseas Based
1 Clarke Akel Central Couva FC
2 Moore Walter Andre FF Jaro FC
3 Cox Samuel Wealdstone FC
4 Nurse Christopher Ronald Puerto Rico FC
5 Holder Sheldon Caledonia AIA FC
6 Danns Neil Alexander Bury Football Club
7 Beresford Brandon Rhoster Rhinos
8 Whyte Anthony Sigma FC
9 Daniels Kadel Dulwich Hamlet
10 Barrington Marcel Margate FC
11 Newton Jake Walton and Hersham FC
12 Agard Shaquille Durham United FA
13 Edwards Julien
14 Butters Adrian York Region Shooters
15 Ramsay Amos Caledonia AIA FC
16 Mckenzie-Lyle Kai Barnet FC
17 Creavalle Warren Philadelphia Union FC
18 El-Masri Sherif
19 Thomas Corey
