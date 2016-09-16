Latest update September 16th, 2016 12:55 AM

Shabazz shortlist 55 for Round 3 of Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016

Sep 16, 2016 Sports 0

To face host Suriname on Oct. 8 and Jamaica on Oct. 11 here

Head Coach of the Men’s National Team, ‘Golden Jaguars’, Jamaal Shabazz has

The Golden Jaguars following their 7-0 demolition of Anguilla at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence on March 22nd last.

announced a provisional list of 55-players local and overseas to face Suriname and Jamaica in Round 3 of the Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 Championship on October 8 and 11 respectively.
The squad includes 19 overseas based from various countries including Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, England, Finland, USA and Australia. Training sessions will be conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 16:00hrs – 18:00hrs and on Saturday’s from 09:00hrs – 11:00hrs. yesterday’s sessions took place at the GFC ground.
Guyana, the first best runner-up team from Round 2 of the competition is set to take on old rivals Suriname on October 8 next in Parimaribo and will then lock horns with the Reggae Boyz three days later at a venue still to be decided in Guyana.
The Guyana Football federation in a press release has stated that due to the unavailability of the Guyana National Stadium on the date of the match (October 11), the National Track and Field Facility is being considered.
A Caribbean Football Union team of inspectors is scheduled to visit Guyana to

Jamaal Shabazz (left) and Wayne ‘Wiggy’ Dover will once again be the chief tacticians for the Golden Jaguars.

certify the National Track and Field Facility.
Following is the full list of players shortlisted:
Suriname            First Name                 Club
1          Murray                        Alex Andrew             Alpha United FC
2          Austin                          King Solomon             Alpha United FC
3          Richards                      Richie                         Alpha United FC
4          Jacobs                         Kester                                 Slingerz FC
5          Alleyne                        Eon Lennox                Fruta Conquerors FC
6          Mills                            Vurlon                               Slingerz FC
7          Richardson               Gregory Fitzpatrick        Pele FC
8          Millington                 Devon Leylando            Slingerz FC
9          Wilson                        Daniel Jeran                  Alpha United FC
10        Peters                         Dwight                             Alpha United FC
11        Adams                        Quincy Linford                  Slingerz FC
12        Bobb                           Trayon Denzil                    Slingerz FC
13        Lanferman                Dellon                                     Alpha United FC
14        Nelson                         Colin                           Alpha United FC
15        Jacobs                         Dwain                                     Alpha United FC
16        Joseph                        Tichard                                    Slingerz FC
17        Chritchlow                 Les Charles                           Slingerz FC
18        Schultz                        Pernell                         Alpha United FC
19        Pedro                           Hubert                                         GFC
20        Europe                         William                        Alpha United FC
21        Murray                        Andrew                         Alpha United FC
22        Garnett                        Domini                                  Slingerz FC
23        Abrams                        Anthony                      Alpha United FC
24        McClenon                   Dwayne                       Western Tigers FC
25        Garnett                        Jeremy                         Fruta Conquerors FC
26        Kellman                       Curtis                                               GFC
27        Stewart                        Dorville                       Alpha United FC
28        Edwards                      Dennis                                             GFC
29        Pickett                         Linden                                             GFC
30        Lythcott                      Trevon                         Fruta Conquerors FC
31        Cottoy                           Kevin                         Monedderlust FC
32        Frank                             Darious                                   Police
33        Buntim                        Amaniki                                       NA
34        Fraser                         Kevin                                             NA
35        Charter                        Deon                           Winners Connection
36        Junior                         Jermaine                      Fruta Conquerors FC
Overseas Based
1          Clarke                          Akel                                 Central Couva FC
2          Moore                         Walter Andre                      FF Jaro FC
3          Cox                               Samuel                               Wealdstone FC
4          Nurse                          Christopher Ronald     Puerto Rico FC
5          Holder                        Sheldon                            Caledonia AIA FC
6          Danns                         Neil Alexander            Bury Football Club
7          Beresford                 Brandon                                Rhoster Rhinos
8          Whyte                        Anthony                                     Sigma FC
9          Daniels                       Kadel                                    Dulwich Hamlet
10        Barrington               Marcel                                      Margate FC
11        Newton                      Jake                              Walton and Hersham FC
12        Agard                         Shaquille                         Durham United FA
13        Edwards                    Julien
14        Butters                      Adrian                             York Region Shooters
15        Ramsay                     Amos                                 Caledonia AIA FC
16        Mckenzie-Lyle          Kai                                           Barnet FC
17        Creavalle                  Warren                        Philadelphia Union FC
18        El-Masri                     Sherif
19        Thomas                       Corey

