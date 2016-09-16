Shabazz shortlist 55 for Round 3 of Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016

To face host Suriname on Oct. 8 and Jamaica on Oct. 11 here

Head Coach of the Men’s National Team, ‘Golden Jaguars’, Jamaal Shabazz has

announced a provisional list of 55-players local and overseas to face Suriname and Jamaica in Round 3 of the Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 Championship on October 8 and 11 respectively.

The squad includes 19 overseas based from various countries including Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, England, Finland, USA and Australia. Training sessions will be conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 16:00hrs – 18:00hrs and on Saturday’s from 09:00hrs – 11:00hrs. yesterday’s sessions took place at the GFC ground.

Guyana, the first best runner-up team from Round 2 of the competition is set to take on old rivals Suriname on October 8 next in Parimaribo and will then lock horns with the Reggae Boyz three days later at a venue still to be decided in Guyana.

The Guyana Football federation in a press release has stated that due to the unavailability of the Guyana National Stadium on the date of the match (October 11), the National Track and Field Facility is being considered.

A Caribbean Football Union team of inspectors is scheduled to visit Guyana to

certify the National Track and Field Facility.

Following is the full list of players shortlisted:

Suriname First Name Club

1 Murray Alex Andrew Alpha United FC

2 Austin King Solomon Alpha United FC

3 Richards Richie Alpha United FC

4 Jacobs Kester Slingerz FC

5 Alleyne Eon Lennox Fruta Conquerors FC

6 Mills Vurlon Slingerz FC

7 Richardson Gregory Fitzpatrick Pele FC

8 Millington Devon Leylando Slingerz FC

9 Wilson Daniel Jeran Alpha United FC

10 Peters Dwight Alpha United FC

11 Adams Quincy Linford Slingerz FC

12 Bobb Trayon Denzil Slingerz FC

13 Lanferman Dellon Alpha United FC

14 Nelson Colin Alpha United FC

15 Jacobs Dwain Alpha United FC

16 Joseph Tichard Slingerz FC

17 Chritchlow Les Charles Slingerz FC

18 Schultz Pernell Alpha United FC

19 Pedro Hubert GFC

20 Europe William Alpha United FC

21 Murray Andrew Alpha United FC

22 Garnett Domini Slingerz FC

23 Abrams Anthony Alpha United FC

24 McClenon Dwayne Western Tigers FC

25 Garnett Jeremy Fruta Conquerors FC

26 Kellman Curtis GFC

27 Stewart Dorville Alpha United FC

28 Edwards Dennis GFC

29 Pickett Linden GFC

30 Lythcott Trevon Fruta Conquerors FC

31 Cottoy Kevin Monedderlust FC

32 Frank Darious Police

33 Buntim Amaniki NA

34 Fraser Kevin NA

35 Charter Deon Winners Connection

36 Junior Jermaine Fruta Conquerors FC

Overseas Based

1 Clarke Akel Central Couva FC

2 Moore Walter Andre FF Jaro FC

3 Cox Samuel Wealdstone FC

4 Nurse Christopher Ronald Puerto Rico FC

5 Holder Sheldon Caledonia AIA FC

6 Danns Neil Alexander Bury Football Club

7 Beresford Brandon Rhoster Rhinos

8 Whyte Anthony Sigma FC

9 Daniels Kadel Dulwich Hamlet

10 Barrington Marcel Margate FC

11 Newton Jake Walton and Hersham FC

12 Agard Shaquille Durham United FA

13 Edwards Julien

14 Butters Adrian York Region Shooters

15 Ramsay Amos Caledonia AIA FC

16 Mckenzie-Lyle Kai Barnet FC

17 Creavalle Warren Philadelphia Union FC

18 El-Masri Sherif

19 Thomas Corey