PI into KNews grenade attack…Cop testifies to taking statement from accused

Sep 16, 2016

-also called as witness in Voir Dire

Detective Sergeant Rodwell Sarrabo, yesterday testified about a statement he took from knews-suspectsAlfie Garraway- one of the three men-accused of lobbing a grenade against a Lexus SUV belonging to Glenn Lall, owner of Kaieteur News.
The police witness was called to the stand when the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the matter continued before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.’
Janeil Howard, 20, of 322 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara; Alfie Garraway, 36, of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown; and Leroy Williams, 25, of 11 D’Urban Backlands, are accused of conspiring together with other persons to cause an explosion by way of grenade, likely to endanger lives and cause damage to property.
The offence occurred on June 4, at Saffon Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.
Garraway is currently out on $300,000 High Court bail. The other accused remain on remand.
Sergeant Sarrabo is the Subordinate Officer (SO) in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Brickdam Police Station.
Additionally, Sergeant Sarrabo was called as a witness in the Voir Dire (trial within a trial) which is being conducted to inquire into the circumstances under which a statement was given to Detective Sergeant Hubert Henry by Howard at the Ruimveldt Police Station.
The Voir Dire was ordered by the Chief Magistrate after Howard denied giving Sergeant Henry what was written on the third page of statement recorded on two sheets of paper. However, despite the accused making a denial, the statement was tendered for identification purposes by the Magistrate.
At the last court hearing on Wednesday, Police Constable Darsan LaRose faced intense cross-examination by Attorney Stanley Moore, who is representing Garraway-over entries he made in his personal diary pertaining to the offence.
Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers had earlier indicated that he intends to call a total 23 witnesses.
This PI continues on September 22, when Sergeant Sarrabo is expected to be cross-examined by the defence. He is also scheduled to continue giving evidence in the Voir Dire.
According to reports, on the day in question, a security staffer heard an unusual sound coming from near Lall’s vehicle, PRR 8398, which was parked on the western side of Saffon Street. On checking the front of the vehicle, the staffer spotted a grenade lying near one of the front tyres.
Video footage from the company’s CCTV cameras showed a grey-coloured vehicle, slowing as it approached Lall’s vehicle. The driver accelerated after the explosive device was thrown.
Shemar Wilson, also known as ‘Abdue’ is still wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the grenade attack. He is 20 years of age and his last known addresses have been given as 43 North Sophia and 51 West La Penitence, Georgetown.

