Latest update September 16th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NIS to receive $5.6B loan for CLICO fallout

Sep 16, 2016 News 0

Government has announced a $5.6B long-term loan for the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), to help the entity recover its investments in the now bankrupt Colonial Life Insurance Company (CLICO).

Government is set to sign a key agreement today that will see NIS receiving $5.6B in a loan to help its losses from the CLICO investment.

Government is set to sign a key agreement today that will see NIS receiving $5.6B in a loan to help its losses from the CLICO investment.

Today, a signing of the Debenture Agreement with NIS will take place at the Ministry of Finance, Main Street, for an aggregated value of $5.6B being injected in the scheme.
NIS is facing a tough future as its revenues have started to fall. This is because of a dwindling number of contributions from self-employed and other categories.
While it has almost $30B in its accounts, payments for pensions and other expenses have been outstripping collections, leaving deep worrying about the long term viability. A growing number of pensioners are not helping the situation too much.
NIS enforcement has been blamed partly on the scheme’s woes.
In May, Finance Minister, Winston Jordan, said that going to court to recover the US$30M invested by NIS in CLICO may be useless.
He said that the sad reality is that the CLICO situation might very well turn out to be a long drawn-out process, as Guyana is not even on the radar when it comes to the settlement process in the Caribbean as yet.
”So Government is going to have to step up to the plate and find another way of recouping the losses for NIS in this regard. Government gave a commitment in this regard, and it will have to make good on its promise to find a resolution on getting back the money. And this is yet another mess that we inherited from the past administration that we are saddled with fixing with money that could have been put to better use,” the Minister said then.
Government, in 2009, seized local properties from CLICO in Guyana to help pay policyholders, after it became clear that the regional insurance giant was in dire financial problems. Some 7,744 policyholders were paid a total of $4.1B.
Jordan noted that NIS is beset with a number of problems. He said that the $5.2 billion that remains caught in the CLICO debacle, represents more than 20 percent of its assets that is not earning income.
He said that actuaries have projected that the scheme is in trouble and something has to be done urgently to address the problem.
Jordan maintained that Government intends to examine options for the expedient repayment of $5.24 billion owed by CLICO.

More in this category

Sports

This team gets hungry once game time arrives – Adonis

This team gets hungry once game time arrives – Adonis

Sep 16, 2016

Preparations around 75-80% complete By Rawle Welch Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ has intensified preparations ahead of their clash against Mexico for the Rugby Americas (RAN) Cup slated to be staged...
Read More
Shabazz shortlist 55 for Round 3 of Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016

Shabazz shortlist 55 for Round 3 of Scotiabank...

Sep 16, 2016

Good Success, SS Jaguars triumph

Good Success, SS Jaguars triumph

Sep 16, 2016

National U19 Captain’s conduct on tour must be investigated

National U19 Captain’s conduct on tour must be...

Sep 16, 2016

GFF suspends Slingerz FC President Javed Ali

GFF suspends Slingerz FC President Javed Ali

Sep 16, 2016

T&T National U-20 on one-week training camp in Guyana

T&T National U-20 on one-week training camp...

Sep 16, 2016

Elite League Clubs accuse GFF of High Hand Approach

Elite League Clubs accuse GFF of High Hand...

Sep 16, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Planning for the planners

    In 2011, there was a minority government in Guyana. The opposition held a slender one seat majority in the National... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch