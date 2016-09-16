Good Success, SS Jaguars triumph

Good Success and Sans Souci Jaguars recorded victories when the Badri Prasad Memorial

T20 tournament commenced on Sunday last in Wakenaam. Good Success defeated Zeelandia by 109 runs at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Batting first Good Success posted 201-9. Charles Benjamin smashed 71 (4×4 4×6) while Gurnauth Khemraj made 24 and Shazaam Mohamed 22. Jaspaul Gangaram took 2-30. Zeelandia were sent packing for 92 in 15 overs in reply.

Navishaul Pooran made 36 and Ajay Ghansam 25; Nazeer Mohamed snared 3-7 and Khemraj 3-14. Defending champions Sans Souci Jaguars overcame Sans Souci by 131 runs at the said venue.

Sans Souci Jaguars took first strike and rattled up a challenging 230-6. Nokta Moses stroked 57 (7×4 4×6) while Olwyn Paton got 48 (4×4 3×6) and Zameer Zaman 32. Reon Venture claimed 2-24.

Sans Souci were skittled for 99 in 15.1 overs in response. Seon Venture hit 30 as Paton returned to grab 4-15 and skipper Siddique Mohamed 2-10. The competition continues on Sunday with Sans Souci playing Noitgedacht Sports Club from 09:00hrs at the said venue.