GMR&SC Int’l Drag Race Meet…Daby’s super-charged Supra touted as game changer

Sep 16, 2016 Sports 0

As the rivalry between Guyana and Suriname heats up, the Guyana Motor

Rondel Daby’s Toyota Supra fires up at the starting line in a previous Meet.

Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) – organised October 2 International Drag Race Meet should produce some fiery confrontations between the two archrivals, at the South Dakota Circuit.

The two countries have had a long history of competition and the upcoming event is expected to be intense as Suriname seeks to exact revenge following Guyana’s dominant performance in the Dutch terrotory recently.
One competitor who will be called upon to spearhead Guyana’s quest to defend home turf is Rondel Daby in his super-charged Toyota Supra. Daby has been one of the dominant drivers in this segment of the sport and always seem prepared to fend off the challenges of the Dutch opposition.
His support will come from his brother Peter, Anand Ramchand, Sanjay Persaud and lone female Sharima Khan. The Dutch attack will be led by the experience Hans Ijzer in his powerful GMC Typhoon along with backup from Ashton Ceyaram in his Toyota Chaser, Ruifan Chen in his Honda Integra, Prakash Lachman (Toyota Supra), Micheal Namchand (RX7) among others.
In the Superbike category, Charlie Henry will be the rider to beat, but Surinamese Tom Gumperts Suzuki GSX R, Anthony Sokromo and Giovanni Slagveer astride a similar machine sould provide a formidable challenge for him.
With so much excitement anticipated, the best advice is to be at the Circuit and witness the battles amongst the daredevils on the quarter mile drag strip first hand. The Porta Tree Timing device with specialized starting lights will be operational throughout the day.
Starting time is 09:00hrs and admission is adults $1000, children $500, while those under the age of 12 years and vehicles are free. The event is sponsored by Ansa McAl and GTT among others.

