GFF suspends Slingerz FC President Javed Ali

Club seek support of fellow Elite clubs to overturn decision

The Guyana Football Federation in a show of muscle flexing has suspended the President and

owner of Guyana’s leading club side, Slingerz FC, Javed Ali.

The young businessman was written to on September 13, 2016 notifying him that he was suspended from all meetings that are presided over by the GFF President Wayne Forde or his appointed representative, until such time that a formal letter of apology for his actions is received by the governing body.

It was also noted by the federation in the letter to Ali which was copied to four other individuals and no member of the Elite League that the executive committee noted with disgust his reckless outburst and verbal tirade directed at the president of the GFF which were deemed inappropriate and included personal references.

Javed, who met with fellow club officials on Wednesday afternoon last reflected on his actions and said that at no time, was he disrespectful towards the GFF President or his colleagues who were present at the meeting.

Slingerz FC has since written to their fellow Elite League clubs seeking their support to pressure the GFF to withdraw the letter of suspension barring him {Ali} from attending meetings presided over by the GFF president.

In the letter Ali notes that while at the meeting of Elite League clubs with the GFF last week, he

was raising an issue that was of concern to all the clubs which are demanding a withdrawal of the GFF letter within 48 hours.

The clubs also noted that they are of the collective view that the GFF President owes them an apology for what they deem his inappropriate and unprofessional handling of the said meeting as chairman.

It is alleged that at one point in the meeting, Forde slammed his hand down on the table in a menacing manner apart from deliberately avoided answering pointed questions from Ali.