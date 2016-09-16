Latest update September 16th, 2016 12:55 AM

Floodlights and Cavaliers clash in T20 fixture tomorrow night at DCC

A keen contest is anticipated tomorrow night when city side Floodlights face G Square Cavaliers of Wakenaam in a T20 fixture at the Demerara Cricket Club ground. Former Test batsman Travis Dowlin and Christopher Barnwell are expected to appear for Floodlights who will be led by Ricky Deonarain while Heera Sukram will be at the helm for the visitors. Admission is free and musical entertainment will be provided.
This match is sponsored by Tulsie Sahadeo, proprietor of Factory Price on King Street, Georgetown.
G-Square Cavaliers – Heera Sukhram – (Capt.), Chandrika Ragnauth, Jaggernauth Manbodh, Kamal Khan, Satnarine Sahadeo, Bheesham Bhagpattie, Lokram Narine, Ghansham Samwaru, Mahendra Dindial, Tulsie Sahadeo, Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon, Tamesh Persaud, Tameshwar Persaud.
Floodlights – Ricky Deonarain- capt, Reyaz Hussein, Khalid Baksh, Anil Beharry, Dharam Persaud, Rakesh Arjune, Patrick Khan, Travis Dowlin, Surendra Nauth, Lloyd Rooplall, Christopher Barnwell, Lalta Gainda, Yusuf Yunnis and Romeo Deonarain.

