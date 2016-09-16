Elite League Clubs accuse GFF of High Hand Approach

Unilaterally set rule changes deemed illegal, clubs not prepared to play

The eight Elite League Clubs of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has accused the governing body’s executive committee of high handedness and making unilateral decisions without their input.

Six of the eight clubs have sent a strongly worded letter to the GFF on September 14, 2016 pointing out a number of issues that they are not pleased with and have stated unequivocally that their desire is to continue the League as originally agreed to for the two-year cycle before effecting any changes which include drafting in two additional clubs.

The federation’s Exco Committee is accused of altering the rules with consulting the club which are also vital stakeholders in this historic initiative.

Signed by six (Alpha United, Slingerz, Guyana Defence Force, Pele, Georgetown Football Club, Monedderlust) of the eight clubs, they have stated that the manner in which the newly elected GFF executive has arrived at decisions to change the Elite League rules is high handed.

”Please be advised that we the undersigned clubs are not prepared to play or participate in the Elite league under the new and illegal playing rules set unilaterally by the GFF Exco, showing a total disregard and lack of respect for the eight Elite league clubs,” the letter stated.

The letter further pointed out to the GFF that the original rules were arrived at after through consultation between the clubs and the then Normalisation Committee that was headed by Clinton Urling and appointed by FIFA.

”The wisdom of this FIFA guided approach reflected transparency and participation by the stakeholders of Guyana’s football. One must remember that such high handed approach in the past was the causative factor in FIFA sending a Normalisation Committee to Guyana,” The letter noted.

The clubs further contends that they would have all signed a contract with the GFF for the rules and regulations that runs for two years and party wishing to alter or change those rules and regulations must do so with the full consent of all involved, which has not been the case.

”It will be a contractual breach if one party (the GFF) unil;aterally changes the rules and regulations without the permission of the other parties (the Clubs). This will open up the clubs to huge financial losses and possible litigation,” the Clubs have contended.

Among the issues of contention are:

1. Article 2.9 of the original rules allows for 8 foreign players.”Clubs will only be permitted to have eight (8) Non Nationals (Foreign Nationals).

The new rule as imposed by the GFF Exco with immediate effect says in Article 2:1 “Clubs would be allowed up to a maximum of three (3) roster spots for non-nationals (foreign players)”.

The clubs are contending that those who would have contracted more than three (3) foreign players would now find themselves in a financial predicament based on contractual obligations.

2. Article 3 of the original rules and regulations speaks to relegation and promotion in very clear language. “There will be no promotion or relegation until the end of the second season of the Elite League.”

The GFF has added two new clubs to the existing 8, Topp XX (UDFA) and Victoria Kings (EDFA). The clubs are contending that with this unilateral decision, they would be faced with more matches cramped into the schedule; longer league with higher operational costs; injury risks due to less recovery time between matches.

3. The current GFF constitution adopted after the FIFA Normalisation Committee process speaks to only eight (8) Elite League clubs as members with equal voting rights as associations and interest groups.

To change this rules would necessitate the GFF Congress effecting same.

4. Article 7.1 of the Elite League rules outlines the obligations of the GFF to administer the league through its management committee and not the club members. Based on the new rules that the GFF has sent out, the clubs now would have that responsibility including match day operations. Heavy fines are attached if clubs fail to adhere to requirements.

The clubs are asking the GFF allow the Elite League to continue as contractually agreed with the eight clubs for the agreed two-year period. They have also proposed that further discussions be held not to change the rules but to look at ways of improving the league going forward.

The letter was also copied to the CFU and CONCACAF. GFF President Wayne Forde promptly acknowledged receipt of the letter and noted that the executive committee would review the submission and respond accordingly.