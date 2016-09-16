Discovered Cessna aircraft had false US markings

A Cessna aircraft discovered hidden near a Region Nine airstrip had false registration markings, a top Government official said yesterday.

The aircraft was discovered Wednesday morning after security forces received a

tip-off the previous day.

A team of officials, including army and police ranks, has since taken possession of the aircraft located near the Yupukari airstrip.

Yesterday, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, during the post-Cabinet press briefings, disclosed that the registration on the Cessna plane, N767Z, appeared to be false.

This was verified by aviation investigators who confirmed that there is an aircraft currently flying in the US that bore the same registration, Harmon disclosed.

According to the Minister, the aircraft was found partly hidden in bushes, and covered in a camouflage net.

Subsequently, a team comprising officials from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF), immediately began an investigation.

Harmon noted that the area is one that is heavily patrolled by security forces. The ranks have an excellent relationship with the communities in that area, he said.

Region Nine borders Brazil with mining, cattle rearing and farming taking place there.

The Minister added that Yupukari and its surrounding areas have had regular and constant surveillance.

Hinting that there is a suspicion that the plane is involved in the drug trade, the Minister disclosed that another airstrip not very far from Yupukari is a favourite for operators.

Investigators are now trying to determine if the plane had cargo and what exactly it was fetching, if anything.

According to Harmon, the plane could not have been there long as the area is heavily patrolled.