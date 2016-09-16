Contractors mekking profit at Govt expense

Jagdeo and he boys really spoil dem contractors. Dem had a law that seh a contractor can bid pun how much project he want. And he can win how much contract de government want to give him.

Like de squirrel in winter, nuff of dem contractors use to collect dem tenders and lock dem down. It didn’t matter if dem sit down pun de wuk fuh 10 years. Dem boys seh if dem did get a chance or even an inside track dem woulda been rich by now. De government use to pay out an advance to dem contractor to start de wuk.

Is only yesterday dem boys learn that de contractor does tek de advance, bank it and collect de interest, and refuse to do de wuk. And de government never use to tek back de contract. That is how de Works Ministry always reporting that contractors owe it and dem can’t collect de money.

Any decent government woulda tek de contractor to court and levy pun its property. Jagdeo use to lef dem because he tell dem boys when it comes to election time all he got to do is go to dem contractor and dem family and threaten dem, that if dem don’t vote fuh him he gun lock dem up.

De man know how to cause confusion. While one set of contractor lock down dem contracts, another set complaining how dem can’t get a contract.

Is now dem boys understand how some contractors use to bid low. Dem know that dem wouldn’t do de wuk; dem didn’t have to spend money to mobilize and buy material. But de advance dem would get is real profit.

Now Soulja Bai come in dem contractors using de situation to dem own advantage. Dem lock off de contract and telling that de government got to wait till de contract expire. Dem boys meet a contractor who had six months to do a job. Five months done and he ain’t start nutten. Yet he telling de minister that he ain’t breach de contract.

And de Minister can’t touch him because de time ain’t elapse.

Talk half and watch how nutten ain’t change